'DWTS' TikTok Nights turned dramatic when Lauren jauregui faced an unexpected guest appearance

Lauren Jauregui was left floored by the support of her former bandmates on the TikTok night of 'DWTS'

Lauren Jauregui is leaving no stone unturned to prove herself in 'Dancing with the Stars' season 34. The singer made her debut on the dance comeptition with a stellar performance and managed to score 13/20 in the premiere episode. While Jauregui's solid moves were more than enough to steal fans' hearts on the TikTok night of the show, it was her support squad that grabbed the major headlines.

(L-R) Camila Cabello, Normani Hamilton, Dinah-Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke of Fifth Harmony arrive in Toronto, Canada (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Recchia)

Jauregui was joined by her former Fifth Harmony bandmates at 'Dancing with the Stars' on Tuesday night. To add more the singer also performed a cha-cha to the their hit 'Work From Home' featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Talking about the the moment, she said, "It's amazing that nine years later that this song is still going crazy. They're the best. Thank you, girls, for being here! I love you," as per Rolling Stone. Notably, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani watched from the audience. Talking about the performance, Jauregui along with her partner Brandon Armstrong wore yellow outfits to match the construction-site theme from the song's viral music video, while the stage was set with dancers in hard hats and construction gear.

After the routine, Jauregui joined her bandmates and the group's choreographer, Sean Bankhead, at a nearby table. Jauregui admitted before her performance, "I've been doing Fifth Harmony's choreography for years, so introducing new dance moves to it is hard." The judges shared their thoughts after the performance. "I really like the way you move," Carrie Ann Inaba said and added, "I want to see a lot more pop in your step. ... I want more dynamics. I want more of the life force to come out of you. ... Don't be afraid to hit it and quit it."

Derek Hough added that while he looks forward to Jauregui's performances every week, she needs "more fire" for the Latin dances, as per People. "You have a wonderful lyrical quality," Bruno Tonioli told her. "Sometimes you have to hit and show the beat through your body like you would with your voice." Reflecting on the moment, Lauren said, "It's amazing that nine years later, that song is still going crazy." She ultimately earned 18 points out of 30 for her cha-cha.