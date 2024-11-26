'The Voice' coach Reba McEntire secures her team a spot in the finals with a clever move

Reba McEntire picked Adam David Bohanan and Danny Joseph to advance to the 'The Voice' Season 26 Live Shows

'The Voice' Season 26 coach Reba McEntire, who arguably had the most talented Top 5, picked fan favorites Adam David Bohanan and Danny Joseph in the Playoffs, eliminating Edward Preble, Katie O, and Lauren-Michael Sellers. With years of experience honing her eye for talent, Reba effortlessly tapped into her expertise during the Playoffs, making spot-on picks.

The NBC show coach has won the show once and is now once more close to winning or at least sending her team into the Top 3 this time. Danny's perfect pitch and soulful rendition of Marvin Gaye's song, 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine', deserved the semi-final spot.

Danny's soulful vocals have become fans' favorite and he is indeed the strongest contender from Reba's team. Both Adam and Danny have the potential to reach the finals and one of them could also grab the winning title. Reba has once again proved that the NBC show isn't just about the singing competition, but it's also about the strategic decisions that coaches make all season long.

Reba McEntire's Top 5 included Katie O, Adam David Bohanan, Edward Preble, Lauren-Michael Sellers, and Danny Joseph (@nbc)

'The Voice' star Adam David Bohanan reflects on his playoff performance

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Adam David Bohanan, who sported a rocking look during the Playoffs, called the experience "incredible." After Reba picked him to advance to the Live Shows, Adam took to social media to note that he loved performing with the "band and really getting to dig into the music!"

During the episode, Adam received life-changing tips and advice from the mega mentor, Lainey Wilson, which made his performance even better. He appreciated Lainey's help and insightful advice while calling her "an incredible human being," in his Instagram post.

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Adam David Bohanan had a blast during his playoff performance (@nbc)

Lainey Wilson calls Danny Joseph's performance 'authentic'

'The Voice' Season 26 contestant Danny Joseph is an excellent guitar player and hasn't shied away from flaunting his skills on the NBC show's stage. However, mega mentor, Lainey Wilson, suggested Danny make sure to give his guitar a solo moment to elevate his performance and he really did. Lainey called Danny "authentic" for his outstanding performance.

Moreover, Danny's growly voice brought intensity to the performance and highlighted his frenetic emotions to the song. He is definitely the full package and Gwen Stefani was right to compliment his spirit and intensity. Danny's undeniable vocals stand out among the crowd and he has earned his semi-final spot. Snoop Dogg must surely be regretting losing Danny to Reba.

Danny Joseph performed his rendition of Marvin Gaye's 'I Heard it Through the Grapevine' during the Playoffs (@nbc)

'The Voice' Season 26 episodes air on NBC on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm ET. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the next day.