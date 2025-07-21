Blind audition on ‘The Voice’ had Michael Bublé so fired up, he smashed his button — quite literally!

"I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke," coach Michael Bublé admitted on his Instagram.

Coach Michael Bublé got a little carried away after hearing an artist during the blind auditions of 'The Voice' Season 28. The filming for the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition is underway. On July 9, Bublé, who won back-to-back on the last two seasons, took to his Instagram page and posted a picture of himself sitting in his coach's chair. In the photograph shared, the Canadian singer-songwriter had a massive grin on his face as he revealed, "I'm back in the big red chair! And no joke, I smashed my button so hard yesterday that it broke. 😎 The talent on season 28 is 🔥 #TeamBublé."

Bublé is very passionate about music, and leaves no stone unturned to guide the artists on Team Bublé to victory. So, this button mishap is hardly surprising, and contestants should see it as the greatest compliment. Interestingly, Carson Daly, the host of the show, taking to the comments section of the post and jokingly remarked, "Are you the missing Property Brother?😮." In his response, Bublé said, "I wish. I’d have a billion more bucks!"

Fans of 'The Voice' also expressed their excitement on seeing Bublé back in his red chair. An Instagram user penned, "So good to have you back for yet another season 🎶 Love your humor, gotta be the Canadian in you lol." Another echoed, "I’m so excited you are back, love how sincere you are to your team❤️." In a similar vein, a comment also read, "Oh, I can’t wait. I’m so excited for this one. All my favorites are back." A netizen chimed, "One of the best coaches ever!! You are a kind soul... many blessings to you and your family."

In a conversation with NBC News in September 2024, Bublé spoke about the legacy of 'The Voice' and shared a realization he has had about the show. "I understand why it has become destination television. I get why it's lasted 14 years. It starts with the producers, the crew, these people who've been here all that time. They are class acts from the top down. There's a lot of integrity — and not just in caring about us as Coaches, obviously, but caring about the Artists, the people who come and bear their souls on this thing," Bublé opined.

Furthermore, Bublé raved over his fellow coaches Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Niall Horan. He said, "There's a lot of care. Now I look at the people I'm on this program with — there are no better people. We become family." The exact premiere date of 'The Voice' Season 28 hasn't been officially announced by the network. However, one thing is certain that the upcoming season will be hitting our TV screens this Fall, and it will occupy its usual time slots: Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 pm.