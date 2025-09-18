‘The Voice’ Season 28 gets official premiere date and this time, host Carson Daly has a special power

'The Voice' returns to screens this fall, with new episodes airing on Monday and Tuesday nights

'The Voice' Season 28 is just around the corner, and coaches Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé will be back in their iconic spinning chairs before you know it. In the upcoming season of the NBC singing competition, fan-favorite coaches will guide a group of aspiring singers seeking to establish themselves in the music industry. Building the excitement, 'Queen of Country' McEntire, who had won Season 25 of the beloved singing show with Asher HaVon, recently warned her fellow red chair veterans that she's ready to claim her crown once again.

In the video shared on the official YouTube account of 'The Voice', McEntire said, "Everybody better watch out, these other Coaches don't know what's about to hit 'em because I'm ready to win this season. The reason I'm really excited about coming back is because I know what's happening now. First season, I was very nervous. Didn't know what to do, didn't know what to say. The second season, better. Third season, better. Fourth season with these guys? It's the best."

As soon as the post dropped, fans took to the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming season of 'The Voice'. One social media user wrote, "So excited to see this season!! Reba is just the best and so darn beautiful!!!!" A second user penned, "Season 24 reunion Reba and Niall, season 26 reunion Reba, Michael and Snoop Dogg welcome back #teamreba." Another netizen went on to say, "The coaches, their interactions, and their involvement in coaching and growing their artists' talent is why this has been and will always be my favorite singing competition show!" A fourth fan commented, "This might be the best coaching panel in the history of this show." Another fan showed their love and support for Team Reba, writing, "LET'S GO TEAM REBA, she is going to win again, girl. Can't wait."

Notably, 'The Voice' Season 28 will also see host Carson Daly get a special power that he has never had before. A new rule has been introduced called the 'Carson Callback', and now, Daly will also have a say in determining which artists will move ahead in the singing show. In a sneak peek of 'The Voice' Season 28, Daly said, "Sometimes I see great singers fall through the cracks. And I've never been able to do anything about it—until now." With the help of Carson Callback, Daly will be able to surprise one no-chair turn artist with a shot to sing again during the Blind Auditions.

'The Voice' Season 28 is scheduled to premiere on Monday, September 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET on NBC, with new episodes airing on both Monday and Tuesday nights. If you fail to catch the television broadcast for any reason, don't worry, as the episodes of 'The Voice' will also be available for streaming on Peacock the next day.