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‘Survivor’ Season 51's first jury member gives up his spot to tend to lingering injury

Brady Booker injured himself on Day 4, when he accidentally cut off a quarter of his thumb
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from ‘Survivor 51’ featuring Brady (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from ‘Survivor 51’ featuring Brady (Cover Image Source: CBS)

‘Survivor 51’ Episode 7 featured Brady Booker’s elimination. He was sent home after he and Eric Macksoud clashed with some of their fellow contestants. At Tribal Council, Brady was blindsided and voted out. However, his time on the show did not end there. After his elimination, he became the first member of the jury. During the competition, Brady struggled with several tasks because of his injured thumb. However, Episode 8 revealed that he had withdrawn from the jury, with host Jeff Probst making the announcement.

A still from ‘Survivor 51’ featuring Brady (Cover Image Source: CBS)

Jeff Probst revealed, “First, a little business. Last night, immediately following Tribal Council, Brady asked to go home to tend to his injured thumb. So Brady is out of the game. He’s gone, and will not be a member of the jury.” Brady hurt his thumb during Episode 2. On Day 4, he accidentally cut off a quarter of his thumb and received immediate medical attention from the show’s medical team. He later received medical clearance and continued competing.

A still from the show (Image Source: CBS)

Speaking about his injured thumb in an interview with Parade, he shared, “It was sitting in a cooler. And then when time arose, when people started asking questions about it, they asked me what I wanted to do with it. There was kind of a talk that you can’t bring flesh across international waters; I guess I never really thought of that. As white as it was at the time, it kind of looked like a scallop still in the shell, so maybe we could pass as that. But no, they ended up putting it in some resin, putting it in a necklace. When I got back, we put a clasp on it.”

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