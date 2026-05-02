'Grey's Anatomy' Episode 17: What if Lucas and Simone's hookup was not random? Fans have a theory

Social media was buzzing with speculations after Simone and Lucas's hookup scene in the latest episode.

The penultimate episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' ended with a steamy hookup, and it may lead to the revelation of a long-standing mystery. Simone (Alexis Floud), disappointed that she could not freeze her eggs, finds herself in the arms of her ex, Lucas (Niko Terho). After waking up, both promise to never speak of it again, but considering it is 'Grey's Anatomy', that seems far from possible. Social media instantly buzzed with speculation that Simone might be pregnant after this interaction. If the pregnancy becomes a reality, it might also finally bring Lucas' mother into the picture.

Still of Lucas Adams (Niko Terho) and Simone Griffith (Alexis Floyd) from Grey's Anatomy (Image Source: Shondaland)

Since Lucas arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital four seasons ago, viewers have proposed multiple theories about his mother's identity. For those unaware, Lucas was introduced as Derek Shepherd's (Patrick Dempsey), aka 'McDreamy', nephew, but it was never clarified who his mother was. Derek had four sisters in total. Amelia can be safely ruled out of this contention, but as far as the other three are concerned, the jury is still out. Nancy (Embeth Davidtz), Kathleen (Amy Acker), and Lizzie (Neve Campbell) have made sporadic appearances over the years in the show as Derek's sisters. None of them, though, has paid a visit since Lucas became an intern at the hospital. This might change if Lucas finds himself an expecting father in the upcoming season.

Mark my words: Simone’s going to get pregnant 👀 pic.twitter.com/GN31iGIuGz — Mama Erin (@Mama__erin_) May 1, 2026

The pregnancy will also be another twist in the will-they-won't-they dynamic between Simon and Lucas. Both already share a memorable past, with Simon having once left her fiancé to pursue her connection with the fellow intern. In Season 21, the adorable couple broke up after realizing how fundamentally different they were as people. Over the course of this season, both have slowly found their way to each other as friends. The speculated pregnancy may force the exes onto the same page.

Still of Owen and Teddy from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Shondaland)

Moreover, Simone and Lucas were not the only ones getting time between the sheets. Jules (Adelaide Kane) and Winston (Anthony Hill) also found themselves in the same bed after trying very hard to keep their insane chemistry on down low. Things also seemed to be heading towards a romantic reunion in Owen's (Kevin McKidd) and Teddy's (Kim Raver) world, but halted when the latter informed the trauma surgeon about a job offer in Paris. Owen stormed out, but by the end of the episode seemed to have come around to the idea. Unfortunately, the trauma surgeon found himself in a very precarious situation while delivering that message to Teddy. Given that McKidd is set to leave the series as a regular after the upcoming finale, and the show's penchant for killing departing characters, this does not bode well. 'Grey's Anatomy' will return for its finale episode on May 7, 2026, revealing whether Owen and Teddy will get their happily ever after, and if another Shepherd baby is on the way.