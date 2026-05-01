Is ‘Man on Fire’ returning for Season 2? Everything we know after a terrific Season 1 ending

After uncovering a political conspiracy in Rio, John Creasy is ready to deal with his past in Mexico City, but will 'Man on Fire' return for Season 2?

Contains spoilers for 'Man on Fire'

Kyle Killen's adaptation of A.J. Quinnell's novel 'Man on Fire' is currently streaming on Netflix. The series stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as John Creasy, an ex-Special Forces mercenary who goes to great lengths to protect Poe, a teenage girl whose family is killed in a bombing. Netflix's adaptation is heavily inspired by the 2004 film of the same name, directed by Tony Scott and starring Denzel Washington as John W. Creasy. In the film, the story was set in Mexico City, whereas the series takes viewers to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. However, a thread connecting the story to Mexico City opens the door to a potential sequel, prompting many to wonder whether the show will return for a second season.

A still of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Man on Fire' (Image Credit: Netflix)

'Man on Fire' begins in Mexico City, with Creasy's team getting brutally killed during a mission. Four years later, he is a man haunted by PTSD when his old friend Paul Rayburn brings him to Rio de Janeiro for a fresh start. Paul lives in a luxury condominium with his wife, sons, and teenage daughter, Poe. As Creasy attempts to get back to life, Paul's building is bombed, killing him and almost his entire family. The only survivor is Poe, but even her life is threatened because she sees the face of the man who planted the bomb. The season focuses on Creasy's mission for revenge while he protects Poe.

A still of Billie Boullet in 'Man on Fire' (Image Credit: Netflix)

It is later revealed that the culprits behind the bombing are actually Brazilian President Carmo and his head of security, Soares. They are aided by a rogue CIA agent, Tappan. Carmo wants to stay in power by steering public opinion in his favor through this horrendous act. Tappan helps him, hoping Carmo's power will help him climb the CIA ladder. In the action-packed finale, Creasy and his crew take down the villains, bringing the conspiracy to light and exposing the truth. In the final moments, Creasy gets a call from CIA Director Moncrief. "I got a situation developing I'd like you to take a look at," he says. To which Creasy replies, "I'm pretty sure you already have guys for that." Moncrief invites Creasy to work for him to take down the same people who killed his crew at the beginning of the story.

A still of Alice Braga and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in 'Man on Fire' (Image Credit: Netflix)

"You ran into them in Mexico City. I guess the only question is if that's something you're ready to revisit." As the mission offers him the opportunity to confront the ghosts of the past, Creasy immediately shows his interest: "Send me what you got." Then, the screen turns black, and the credits roll without any further information. The ending makes it clear that the makers have another season in mind, which will most probably be set in Mexico City. With Creasy prepared to confront his past, the door is wide open for another dangerous chapter. However, Netflix has not officially confirmed another season.