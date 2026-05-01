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Netflix reveals major update on shark feature 'Under Paris 2' and it's happening sooner than expected

2024 shark thriller 'Under Paris' was a smash hit on Netflix and starred Bérénice Bejo as the lead, and now we finally have an update on the sequel.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 2 DAYS AGO
A still of Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Niete Rodriguez)
A still of Bérénice Bejo in Under Paris (Cover image credit: Netflix | Photo by Niete Rodriguez)

The French shark movie 'Under Paris' was one of the surprise hits of 2024. Furthermore, the action-horror thriller opened to mixed critical reviews but was a hit with fans. Starring Bérénice Bejo, the movie follows a grieving marine biologist who is forced to confront her tragic past to save Paris after a giant shark appears in the Seine. Directed by Xavier Gens, 'Under Paris' was co-written by Gens along with Yannick Dahan, Maud Heywang, Yaël Langmann, and Olivier Torres. Now, there's a sequel in the works with Netflix getting ready for another shark film. At the time of writing, there is no official release date or window mentioned, but the film will likely be released in 2027.

A still of Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, and Léa Léviant in 'Under Paris' (Image credit: Netflix)
A still of Bérénice Bejo, Nassim Lyes, and Léa Léviant in 'Under Paris' (Image credit: Netflix)

Per Variety, production is already underway in the south of France. Bejo returns alongside the cast members Guillaume Gouix, Philippe Bas, Manon Bresch, and Anne Marivin. The sequel takes place three years after the events of the first film, with the French capital under siege by a bunch of mutated sharks in the Seine, but it adds more chills once they start reproducing. The attempts to kill them resulted in a catastrophic chain reaction that ended up flooding the entire city. "Three years after the Paris triathlon disaster, the center of the capital is submerged," reads the logline. "Sophia (Bejo) and Adil (Lyes) reunite for a high-risk mission: to track Lilith, the original predator, in the shark-infested Seine. There, they will discover that the deadly wildlife hides a much more surprising reality…"

The film will be directed by 'Piranha 3D' director Alexandre Aja. The outlet added that Gens stays on as co-writer alongside Aja, Gregory Levasseur, Frédéric Garcia, William Laboury, and Fanny Talmone. "I love Paris, and I always wanted to make a shark movie, so it was an obvious yes when the opportunity came to take the story even deeper," Aja said of the in-development sequel. Earlier, Rotten Tomatoes gave it a healthy 63% with the consensus reading, "Marrying environmental themes with bloody thrills, this Gallic entry into the shark attack canon ultimately lands on the right side of ridiculous fun." The latest comes amid the success of the shark feature 'Thrash' on Netflix. Starring Phoebe Dynevor, Whitney Peak, and Djimon Hounsou, the film sees a coastal town ravaged by a Category 5 hurricane whose flooding brings with it ravenous sharks. Tommy Wirkola directs the film and also serves as one of the producers alongside Adam McKay and Kevin Messick.

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