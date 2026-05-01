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Why was there no 'Matlock' episode tonight— and here's when the legal drama will return

Fans were soon disappointed when they tuned in on April 30 for a new 'Matlock' Season 2 episode but found that it did not air.
BY ANKIT RAJ
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
A still of Matty and Olympia from 'Matlock' Season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Matlock)
A still of Matty and Olympia from 'Matlock' Season 2 (Image Source: CBS | Matlock)

New fans of the CBS legal drama series 'Matlock' would be disappointed that the network did not air a new episode in its designated time slot. Instead, the 9:00 pm ET timeslot was given to Carrie Preston-led procedural comedy-drama 'Elsbeth.' 'Matlock' has been received positively by viewers and critics since it first appeared on the network on October 17, 2024. The show was absent from its usual slot because Season 2 has officially ended with the 16th episode. This might come as a surprise to some viewers, as the last season took three more episodes to conclude. This inconsistency does not reflect the show's performance. This kind of break is a common practice to give the cast and crew the needed rest until they return to the set for the fall premieres.

Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (@cbs)
A still of Kathy Bates in 'Matlock' (Image Credit: @CBS | Matlock)

'Matlock' is a modern reimagining of the classic 1980s show of the same name, which was led by Andy Griffith as Ben Matlock. The new series switches the gender of its titular character, changing the role to Madeline 'Matty' Matlock. The showrunner, Jennie Snyder Urman, known for successful female-led shows such as 'Gilmore Girls,' 'Jane the Virgin,' and 'Charmed,' made the premise vastly different from the original, giving the reboot a distinct identity. Kathy Bates, as Madeline, takes charge of the new version, alongside Skye P. Marshall, Jason Ritter, David Del Rio, Leah Lewis, Aaron Harris, and Sam Anderson in prominent roles.

The first two seasons had an overarching storyline of Madeline trying to take down WellBrexa, a drug company that circulates dangerous opioids on the market. Madeline's daughter died from an overdose, so she infiltrates Jacobson Moore, the law firm that protects WellBrexa. She is aided by a fellow attorney, Olympia Lawrence, played by Skye P. Marshall. The two-part finale of season two, which aired on April 23, ends with the two attorneys taking down the culprits.

A still from 'Matlock' (@cbs)
A still of Kathy Bates and David Del Rio from 'Matlock' (Image Source: Instagram | @cbs)

This could have been the endpoint of the story, as Madeline could go back to her previous life as Madeline Kingston, not Matlock. But she decides to continue her double life, as she likes this new version of herself. Season 2 ends with Olympia and Matty deciding to carve out their own path outside Jacobson Moore. So, in the next season, which is officially confirmed by CBS, fans will get to see them in a new office. However, the new season will not be released until January 2027, unlike the previous seasons that aired in October of the same year.

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