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'Hacks': From Jesse McCartney to Tony Kushner, 5 huge cameos we saw in Season 5

'Hacks' Season 5 sees some marquee names playing themselves in the hit Emmy-winning dramedy, including Jesse McCartney and Tony Kushner.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 DAYS AGO
Jesse McCartney and Tony Kushner play themselves in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Cover image credit: HBO Max)
Jesse McCartney and Tony Kushner play themselves in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Cover image credit: HBO Max)

'Hacks' Season 5 feels like an NBA game or the Super Bowl where the stars continue to line up. The final season of the critically acclaimed HBO Max comedy puts the spotlight on Deborah (Jean Smart) after the events of the Season 4 finale. She is shown to return to Las Vegas to confirm she's not dead, but the major snafu comes in the form of the gag order that doesn't allow her to perform any stand-up comedy events. What helps is having friends who are well-known actors and celebs, who can help her get back to doing what she loves most. And in the most seamless of ways, the series has managed to bring in a slew of cameos and guest stars to help Deborah accomplish her objective of selling out Madison Square Garden as she tries to work around her non-compete clause. Here are five major cameos in the series so far:

Tony Kushner

A still of Tony Kushner from 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)
A still of Tony Kushner from 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)

Kushner makes an appearance in 'Hacks' Season 5 premiere as himself. He's best known for 'Angels in America,' which was adapted into an HBO miniseries. In the show, he is hired by Deborah (Jean Smart) to write while she's still under the gag order. But in what comes as a surprise move, she ends up firing him.

Renée O'Connor

A still of Renee O'Connor and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)
A still of Renee O'Connor and Paul W. Downs in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)

Best known for playing Gabrielle in 'Xena: Warrior Princess,' O'Connor has a big fan in Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) in 'Hacks.' She plays herself in Episode 2, 'Number One Fan.' The scene sees Jimmy left spellbound when he sees the actress at an autograph convention and pitches the idea of a Xena rewatch podcast. O'Connor loves the idea and later hires him as his manager.

William Baldwin

A screenshot of William Baldwin from n 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)
A screenshot of William Baldwin from 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: YouTube | HBO Max)

Making a cameo in the same episode as O'Connor was 'Flatliners' star William Baldwin. He also appeared as himself and won hearts by agreeing to swap photobooth timeslots with Deborah at the autograph convention.

Soleil Moon Frye

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Soleil Moon Frye attends Spotify Hosts
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: Soleil Moon Frye attends Spotify Hosts "Best New Artist" Party (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Charley Gallay)

Soleil Moon Frye was another marquee name making a cameo on Episode 2. She is shown briefly, seen signing autographs and expressing her appreciation for fans at the convention. Frye is best known for the '80s NBC sitcom 'Punky Brewster' and for her portrayal of Roxie King in 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch.'

Jesse McCartney

A still of Jesse McCartney in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)
A still of Jesse McCartney in 'Hacks' Season 5 (Image credit: HBO Max)

Jesse McCartney appears as himself in 'Hacks' to impress Ava (Hannah Einbinder) with his song, 'Beautiful Soul.' The cameo also marks his live appearance after a poster of him is shown in Ava's bedroom in 'Hacks' Season 1. His other major acting credits include AMC's Fear the Walking Dead' and 'Law & Order: SVU.'

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