‘The Bear’ finally drops highly anticipated Season 5 trailer ahead of final season release

A flood, a potential building sale, vendors cutting them off - nothing can stop ‘The Bear’ crew from offering a Michelin-star-level fine dining experience.

Hulu finally released the highly anticipated ‘The Bear’ Season 5 trailer. The much-awaited FX show is set to release its final season on Thursday, June 25. The latest trailer had fans on the edge with unexpectedly shocking scenes. It picked up the incidents from where the previous season ended: the morning after Head Chef Carmen Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) decided to quit and left the restaurant. He left the restaurant in the hands of Sydney Adamu (Ayp Edebiri), Natalie Berzatto (Abby Elliott), and Richard Jerimovich (Ebon Miss-Bachrach). As if the Head Chef’s quitting was not enough, they also faced a few other major issues. This included a storm heading their way, a severe threat to their restaurant’s sales, and more.

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer featuring Sydney Adamu (played by Ayp Edebiri) (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

While all those things were happening simultaneously, they also faced pressure to get the band and the partners together to achieve a Michelin star. As the trailer progresses, they soon learn that it was not the “food” that made everything come together perfectly, but “people.” Additional cast members featured on the HBO show include Liza Colon-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Will Poulter, Oliver Platt, Ricky Staffieri, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more. Created by Christopher Storer, the series has several executive producers who have come together to make it happen. This includes Cooper Wehde, Josh Senior, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, Tyson Bidner, Rene Gube, and more. Being a culinary powerhouse, ‘The Bear’ has a Culinary Producer, Courtney Storer.

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

Witnessing the “one last dinner service” throughout the trailer surely gives the viewers goosebumps. While Sydney freezes on her cooking station, she can hear Carmy’s voice telling her to focus and listen to the melodious sizzling sounds. It looked like the first dinner service that she was running without the Head Chef. The kitchen crew then went through multiple crises, including the possibility of the building being sold, kitchen flooding, food shortages, deliveries being cut off, and, of course, the financial setback.

A still from 'The Bear' Season 5 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @FX Networks)

However, soon the trailer picks up, as in previous seasons, and the crew gets back to doing their jobs. Despite many significant setbacks, they manage to turn the tables, and soon it becomes a fine-dining experience that may potentially earn a Michelin star. The upcoming and final season of ‘The Bear’ will feature eight episodes. Fans can stream them on both Hulu and FX. Earlier in May, fans learned that ‘The Bear’ Season 5 would be the last season. It was revealed along with the tagline: “Ultimately, they learn that what makes the restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.” Jeremy Allen White will return to his Head Chef role one last time.