Will 'America's Got Talent' be renewed for Season 21? NBC drops major update on show's future

Die-hard fans can't keep calm as NBC shares a surprising update on the future of 'America's Got Talent'.

NBC has finally made an official announcement regarding the future of the beloved talent competition 'America's Got Talent.' At present, 'AGT' is in its twentieth season, and NBC continues to air new episodes every Tuesday night. Die-hard fans of the show eagerly await to see which act will walk away with the whopping $1 million cash prize at the end of the summer. As the viewers watch the competition unfold, the network has dropped a surprise bombshell about the show's future on television. The hit reality show, which first premiered in 2006, has been renewed for another season.

As per Good Housekeeping, NBC announced that 'America's Got Talent' has been renewed for Season 21 through an Instagram post on the official page of AGT Auditions. For the upcoming season, the series is searching for the latest talent from both the East Coast and the West Coast. The caption of the post read, "Get ready, East Coast and West Coast! 🌟. Think you’ve got what it takes to be on @agt Season 21? Virtual auditions are coming up: East Coast — Friday, July 11th. West Coast — Friday, August 1st. All the info and registration are at AGTauditions.com. Show us which coast has the most talent!"

Once the fans learned about the update, they couldn't keep calm, flooding the comments section with messages of excitement for Season 21. A fan wrote, "Just signed up! 🔥." Another echoed, "Sent mine in already. Send the call back 😂." Chiming in, a netizen penned, "I literally just signed back up ♥️."

Meanwhile, a netizen dropped a suggestion in the comments that read, "Why don't you separate the shows from a children's show for 18 and under an adult shuttle for 18 plus to give more adults a second chance. Most of the time, the kids end up stealing spots from adults who deserve a second chance. These kids have the rest of their lives. They can do a AGT Junior show." A person also slammed, "So you have Mel B on there as your singing performance pro, but what had she ever done other than Spice Girls lol. For me, an expert is an ongoing musician, someone who is still making music, not someone who was kinda big in the 90s, and I say kinda because the Spice Girls weren’t the best. I, for one, don’t even remember their names. They had a couple of good songs; other than that, they were okay. It’s just annoying that she is your musical 'expert'. She hasn’t done anything in 20 years."

The judging panel for 'America's Got Talent' Season 20 features Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Mel B. The latest season of the fan-favorite talent series is being hosted by none other than Terry Crews. Up until this moment, no announcement has been made regarding the panel for Season 21. However, people who are eager to participate in the show can virtually audition for Season 21 beginning in July 2025.