'Off Campus': 5 burning questions Season 2 must answer, including Hunter's future and Logan's role

The debut season of the Prime Video show combined elements from the books 'The Deal' and 'The Score' by Elle Kennedy.

The debut season of 'Off Campus' on Prime Video has created quite a stir. Based on Elle Kennedy's hockey romance book series, first published in 2015, the Prime Video adaptation stars Stephen Kalyn, Belmont Cameli, Mike Abdalla, and Ella Bright in the lead roles. Despite being based on a literary source, the series adaptation takes considerable liberties with the book. The debut season combines the character arcs of Dean and Allie from 'The Score' and those of Hannah and Garrett from 'The Dea'. In any case, Season 2, which has already been greenlit by the streaming platform, has quite a few questions to answer.

1) What came to pass between Summer and Hunter?

While 'The Score' introduced Hunter as an arrogant freshman who begins to respect Dean after learning a few things from him, the Prime Video series notes that Hunter went to school with Dean's sister, Summer. This is a detour, since Dean and Hunter had no connections before they met in the book. The show further states that Hunter did something to Summer that made Dean come to hate his guts. The show must explain exactly what happened between Summer and Hunter.

2) Will Allie and Dean show up in Season 2?

A still from 'Off Campus' on Prime Video (Image Source: Prime Video)

Although Allie and Dean are the main characters from the third book in the series, their character arcs have been brought up way ahead of the show's timeline. This has naturally led many to speculate that the two might not make it to Season 2. Nevertheless, judging by the ending of the debut season, it seems that the two of them have just begun their journeys on the show. This was reiterated by showrunner Louisa Levy in an interview with Variety magazine when she said, "Some things had to work a little differently because of the timing and the way we platform them, but I promise all the fan-favorite things are still intended and planned. There’s still a lot of road with those two.”

3) What's the deal with Hunter?

A still from 'Off Campus' on Prime Video (Image Source: Prime Video)

For the fans of the book series, Hunter's appearance towards the end of the debut season was quite a bit of surprise. Hunter features prominently in the spin-off book series 'Briar U' and has a connection with Summer's arc. However, the Macguffin planted by the show in the form of Hunter's animosity with Dean is uncharted waters. In any case, Season 2 will necessarily have to delve into Hunter's background and motivations to justify his present.

4) Is Dean mad at Allie for sleeping with Hunter?

Although Dean didn't really say anything after Allie confessed that she had a one-night stand, his ambiguity raises quite a lot of questions. One can't help but wonder if he's mad at Allie or at Hunter. Regardless of his feelings, Dean doesn't have much to base his anger on, since he had previously agreed with Allie about exploring avenues outside of their own relationship. Furthermore, Dean might have issues with commitment.

5) Will Logan remain the Captain of the Hawks?

A still from 'Off Campus' on Prime Video (Image Source: Prime Video)

The finale of the show saw Garett express his confidence in Logan as the Hawks' captain during Logan's four-game suspension. The question remains whether the second season will keep him as captain and whether that will create a conflict with Garett once the latter returns to the ice. 'Off Campus' is exclusively available on Prime Video.