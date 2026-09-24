Nicolas Cage’s ‘Madden’ sets release date as trailer charts NFL icon’s rise

‘Madden’ follows John Madden's journey from the Raiders’ sidelines to the broadcast booth and video games.

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Madden’ will open in select theaters on November 11, giving audiences a first chance to see the actor play football coach John Madden on the big screen. The date comes with a new trailer for David O. Russell’s film, which also stars Christian Bale as Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis. The footage moves beyond Madden’s time on the sidelines to show his work in broadcasting and video games. Its theatrical run will be limited.

According to Prime Video, ‘Madden’ will stream globally on November 18, one week after its limited theatrical opening. That gives the film two release dates, depending on how viewers plan to watch it. The streaming date applies to viewers worldwide.

Christian Bale as Oakland Raiders and Nicolas Cage as John Madden in a promotional still from 'Madden' (Image Source: Prime Video)

The new trailer shows Cage as Madden during his years with the Raiders, with Bale playing the owner who worked alongside him. It then follows Madden as he leaves coaching and enters broadcasting. The film also covers his connection to Electronic Arts and the ‘Madden NFL’ games. Those chapters take the story beyond Madden’s final season as a coach.

Madden led the Raiders to victory in Super Bowl XI before retiring from coaching in 1979. He went on to work as a football broadcaster across four major US networks. In 1988, he began his partnership with EA Sports on the game series that carries his name. The movie follows those stages of his career as the Raiders coach became known far beyond the NFL sidelines.

Joel Murray as Pat Summerall and Nicolas Cage as John Madden work in a broadcast booth in a still from the trailer of ‘Madden’ (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The cast includes Kathryn Hahn as Madden’s wife, Virginia, and Sienna Miller as Davis’ wife, Carol. John Mulaney plays Electronic Arts founder Trip Hawkins, while Shane Gillis also appears in the film. Russell directed and wrote the screenplay after an earlier draft by Cambron Clark. Joel Murray plays Madden’s broadcast partner Pat Summerall.

The footage gives a longer look at Cage and Bale after the film’s earlier teaser. It also brings Madden’s career in the broadcast booth and the game industry into the same story as his Raiders years. Viewers hoping to catch ‘Madden’ in a theater can check local listings closer to the opening. Prime Video will have the film the following week.