When does 'By Any Means' come out? Everything we know about Mark Wahlberg's crime thriller

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Mark Wahlberg form an uneasy alliance in Paramount's 1960s-set crime thriller.

Paramount's 'By Any Means' brings Mark Wahlberg and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II into a case tied to the civil rights era. Abdul-Mateen plays a Black FBI agent, while Wahlberg portrays real-life Mafia hitman and FBI informant Gregory Scarpa. Their characters form an uneasy alliance while investigating the murders of civil rights leaders in Mississippi. The movie will reach US theaters on September 4, at the start of Labor Day weekend.

'By Any Means' will release exclusively in US theaters through Paramount Pictures. No streaming release has been announced yet. Paramount had acquired all US rights to the film, while north.five.six handles international sales. Available reports do not provide a release schedule for territories outside the United States

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as FBI agent Wayne Strider in 'By Any Means' (Image Source: Paramount)

The crime thriller is set in 1966 and is loosely based on true events. Its story follows the partnership between a young FBI agent and a Mafia hitman as they search for those responsible for killing civil rights leaders. The investigation also exposes a conspiracy and forces both men to confront the limits of the law.

The official logline states, "Inspired by a true story, a young Black FBI agent (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) is sent into 1960s Mississippi to investigate a wave of brutal killings targeting civil rights leaders. Forced to work alongside notorious mafia hitman Greg Scarpa (Mark Wahlberg), he finds himself pulled into a deadly hunt where justice and vengeance begin to blur. When the system is broken, two men divided by everything agree on one thing: the law has limits. They don’t."

Elegance Bratton, the director, said in the April 10 statement, "This is a story about unlikely alliances forged under impossible circumstances — where justice is not clean, and the truth comes at a cost. I wanted to explore what it means to confront violence not just as an act, but as a system — and what it demands of those caught inside it."

The cast also includes Nicole Beharie, David Strathairn, Giancarlo Esposito, Josh Lucas, Ethan Embry, LisaGay Hamilton, and LaChanze. Elegance Bratton directed the film from a screenplay by Sascha Penn, whose credits include 'Creed II' and 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan.' Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Alex Lebovici, Chester Algernon Gordon, Basil Iwanyk, and Erica Lee are among its producers.

Paramount has unveiled a final trailer highlighting the conflict between Strider's position as a federal agent and Scarpa's resort to violence and intimidation. The movie is rated R due to violence, graphic imagery, and strong language.