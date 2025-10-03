Nicole Kidman’s ‘Lioness’ finally gets exciting season 3 update after extended delay

The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan, 'Lioness' stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, and Morgan Freeman in key roles

The high-stakes realm of 'Lioness' is all set to spread its magic once again on TV screens with Season 3 officially getting greenlit. Termed as one of the most underrated series from Taylor Sheridan's elite body of work, the drama recently grabbed major headlines when it charted in the top 10 on Paramount+ in more than 15 countries. Now with the news of the show being renewed for season 3, the wait is getting harder than ever.

A still of Zoe Saldana from 'Lioness' (Image Source: Paramount+ | @lioness)

Reportedly, 'Lioness' has officially been renewed for season 3 at Paramount+, nearly a year after the premiere of season 2 in October 2024. While earlier reports hinted at a third season despite Paramount’s silence, the news has now been confirmed. The series stars Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, and Hannah Love Lanier, as per Variety.

The official logline for Season 2 states, "The CIA's fight against terror moved closer to home. Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlisted a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe was forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she made as the leader of the Lioness program." 'Lioness' is among several shows by Sheridan currently airing on Paramount+. Alongside it, Sheridan has 'Landman' Season 2 releasing in November, 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4 in October, and 'Tulsa King' Season 3, which debuted on Sunday, September 21. He is also developing the 'Yellowstone' spinoff, 'The Madison', and the latest 'Yellowstone' prequel, '1944.'

'Lioness' is executive produced by Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Saldaña, Kidman, and others, and produced by Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios. Notably, in August 2025, ITV secured the UK rights to Lioness, with Season 1 debuting on ITVX on September 7 and Season 2 set for 2026, as per Collider. Originally premiering on Paramount+ in July 2023, the series follows Joe (Zoe Saldaña) balancing her personal life with her CIA duties, alongside Kaitlyn Meade (Nicole Kidman) and Byron (Michael Kelly), as they recruit Marine Raider Cruz (Laysla De Oliveira) for a high-stakes undercover mission.

The first season earned a 56% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes (audience 76%), while Season 2, released in October 2024, received a 90% critic score and 71% audience rating and was praised for its military and espionage storyline. Though Paramount+ hasn't officially confirmed Season 3, Saldaña has signed on for three seasons and described playing Joe as some of the most physically demanding work of her career, further boosted by her Oscar win for 'Emilia Pérez'.