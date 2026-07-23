Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Morning Show’ gets disappointing update ahead of Season 5

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon reunite for ‘The Morning Show,’ with fresh storylines and an expanded cast set to shake up the drama.

Apple has confirmed that 'The Morning Show' will end with its upcoming fifth season, which was written and produced knowing it would serve as the series finale. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon will return as Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson when the final season premieres in 2027. Apple has yet to announce an exact premiere date for the final season. Aniston said knowing Season 5 would be the show's final season allowed the team to craft its conclusion with intentionality and honor the characters appropriately. “We’ve become such a family and we’re all so excited to share this final season,” she said in Apple’s announcement on July 23.

She continued, “And going in knowing it would be our last, we were so fortunate to craft the conclusion with intentionality, and honor these characters the way they deserve.” Aniston has starred in and executive-produced the drama since it launched. Witherspoon said the series was always about more than a newsroom, highlighting its focus on freedom of the press and the journalists who protect the fourth estate. “This was always more than a show about a newsroom — it was a show about why the newsroom matters,” she said. “About freedom of the press, and the journalists who protect the fourth estate, often at great cost.” Witherspoon added that producing and acting in the series for nine years had been “the honor of a lifetime.”

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson in ‘The Morning Show’ (Cover Image Source: Apple TV)

Season 5 will feature returning cast members Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm. The season will also add Jeff Daniels, Reneé Rapp, Jesse Williams, Sean Hayes, and Lizzy Caplan to the cast. Mimi Leder will continue to direct and executive produce, while Charlotte Stoudt remains showrunner. Daniels will play self-made billionaire Lukas, while Williams will appear as Vernon, UBN’s new head of news. Rapp will play a rising figure in the network’s news division. The final season will continue the story after Season 4, which was set in spring 2024 following the UBA-NBN merger. That chapter ended with Alex, Bradley, Cory, and the wider team joining forces to expose Celine Dumont and protect one of their own.

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy and Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson in ‘The Morning Show’ (Image Source: Apple TV)

Stoudt said Season 5 will examine what the journalists choose for themselves after years of personal and professional conflict. “For five seasons, these messy, resilient journalists have chased their dreams. Now we’ll see where their endeavors lead them — what story will they ultimately choose for themselves,” she said. 'The Morning Show' premiered on November 1, 2019, the same day Apple launched its streaming service. The drama was among the platform’s first major original titles and has won four Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award. Apple executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht credited the series with helping establish the streamer and said its impact would continue after the finale. The fifth and final season is in production, and Apple has said its premiere date will be announced later.