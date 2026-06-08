‘The Vampire Lestat’ Episode 1: Inside the fallen vampire’s unexpected new rockstar path

Lestat takes over the world as a rockstar as new relationships and more twists surface in the 'Immortal Universe.'

AMC's latest entry into the Immortal Universe has finally made its way to the small screen. 'The Vampire Lestat' puts into focus the hedonistic and troubled vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid). The season is an aftermath of Lestat's cruel portrayal in Daniel Molloy's book 'Interview with the Vampire.' Now the author and vampire are both back, and this time it is not Louis (Jacob Anderson) narrating the events, but Lestat taking the reins in a rockumentary. The premiere episode, titled 'Detroit,' showcases Lestat transforming from a Parisian actor to a globe-trotting rockstar. The proceedings pick up in 2026, in a super-secret auction of items from Lestat's 2025 rock tour.

Still of Lestat (Sam Reid) from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC | Sophie Giraud)

The show then jumps back to reveal how Lestat kickstarted his rockstar trajectory. He receives a notification about the book during a call with Louis. He demands that his beloved explain to him how a book about them came to be. He dashes to a bookstore, where employees eviscerate his character. The criticism facilitates a psychotic break, causing him to write 'Lies' over the copies. He is seething from the portrayal at his home when he suddenly hears a devastating musical performance from a band across the street. To correct his public perception, the egoistic vampire took over this garage band on Halloween Night and even named it after himself, 'The Vampire Lestat.'

Still of Baby Jenks from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC | Sophie Giraud)

Lestat's presence took the struggling band to new heights, leading to intense media attention and mind-blowing performances. Through it all, Lestat is seen messaging a secret love interest, presumably Louis. However, a fictional band will never be without its insecurity issues. During a Detroit performance, Larry, the band's former frontman, takes over. The sudden change of plans, along with the vampires in the audience egging him on, leads Lestat to unravel on the stage. He begins to hallucinate ghosts of Louis, Claudia, and others in the moment, out of his fear of rejection. Lestat also takes a brutal beating from a traditionalist vampire coven known as the Fang Gang. The coven does not want Lestat to follow his musical pursuits, and also believes him to be a threat to their society. It seems that several immortals still believe Armand's false story about horrid events surrounding Louis and Claudia. Lestat is saved just in time by Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) and Sam Barclay, the former Théâtre des Vampires insider.

Still of Daniel from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC | Sophie Giraud)

Fans also become part of the story, as many, like Baby Jenks (Ella Ballentine), grab Lestat's attention. Jenks, in particular, shows an insane level of devotion, offering up her blood to Lestat. This decision brings a complicated storyline into play, as Lestat overdoses on this blood and begins seeing weird and confusing visions. Lestat is saved just in time, and it is revealed that the object of his romantic messages was not Louis but his mother, Gabriella, bringing into focus the most complicated relationship in Anne Rice's universe. As Lestat goes through the highs and lows of being a rockstar, Louis and Armand (Assad Zaman) are shown physically weakened after the events of Season 2's finale. Molloy is also seen expanding his purview to bring out the real Lestat to the world by interviewing people like Jenks for the documentary. This next chapter in Lestat's story is sure to fascinate fans. The series will air every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.