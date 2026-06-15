MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Who did Lestat turn into a vampire? 'Vampire Lestat' Episode 2 reveals major turning point as past resurfaces

The latest episode of 'The Vampire Lestat' highlights Lestat's past and his deep bond with his mother
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 21 HOURS AGO
A still of Lestat from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Cover Image Source: AMC)
A still of Lestat from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Cover Image Source: AMC)

The latest episode of 'The Vampire Lestat,' titled 'Toledo,' explored the titular vampire's intriguing past. The show jumps back to 1772, when Lestat (Sam Reid) lived with his parents and brothers in the de Lioncourt family mansion in Auvergne, France. Lestat's father and brothers were evidently abusive since his childhood. His brothers constantly mocked him for his stuttering, and his father cast him aside as well. These incidents turned Lestat into a timid child, whose only support was his mother. However, as seen throughout the episode, Gabriella's position wasn't much better, as she had little to no control in the household. 

Still of Lestat and Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)
Still of Lestat and Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Marquis (Peter Outerbridge) does not seem to like Lestat, but constantly interferes in his son's life. From interrupting his education at the monastery to stopping him from interacting with a troupe of traveling actors, Marquis does everything possible to keep a terrified Lestat under his thumb. His other two sons also help in the pursuit by beating Lestat whenever he does not follow Marquis' orders. In a major turning point in Lestat's life, he bravely ventures into a forest to confront wolves attacking Marquis' tenants. He hopes either to lose his life in this pursuit or become "a man." The latter proves true when he manages to kill eight wolves. 

Still of Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)
Still of Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Lestat returns to the mansion with multiple injuries, and it is evident that no one is happy except his mother. Gabriella (Jennifer Ehle) declares his triumph a victory for the family and retreats with Lestat to treat the wounds. Here, Lestat confesses to his mother that while slaughtering the wolves, he fantasized about killing his father and brothers. The revelation does not startle Gabriella at all, as she and Lestat have long been subjected to the brutalities of this violent family together. Like Lestat, she also feels stuck, believing that the marriage "sacrificed her youth" and "squandered her intellect." 

Still of Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)
Still of Gabriella from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Lestat feels deeply for his mother and, therefore, is devastated when she shares her fatal tuberculosis diagnosis. At the end of the episode, it is revealed that the mother-son duo did indeed get their happy ending, as Lestat turned Gabriella into a vampire and both of them joined hands to kill their family. In the present day, Gabriella is seen enjoying her long-desired freedom alongside her son. However, things take a suspicious turn when she samples Lestat's blood and talks about the 'Great Conversion.' These moments suggest that Gabriella may want a lot more from Lestat than the vampire is aware of. Lestat's hallucination about his brother also hints that he might be falling into a trap. Another important development in the episode is Satan's Night Out discovering Lestat's true identity. Ultimately, only  Alex (Seamus Patterson) leaves the group because of this revelation, but not without a psychic threat from Lestat.

Still of Louis from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)
Still of Louis from 'The Vampire Lestat' (Image Source: AMC)

Estranged ex-lovers Louis, aka Thomas Pitt, and Lestat also meet in the presence of Christine Claire (Jeanine Serralles) and Lemuel (Moses Sumney). The discussion, which is initially about a damaged hotel, quickly turns into the duo airing out their dirty laundry in front of their lawyers. The conversation ends with Lestat giving Louis a free ticket to his performance. Louis attends the concert, where he catches up with Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and vows to fight him until the end because of the latter's betrayal. Lestat, irritated by Louis' wandering thoughts, grabs his attention by floating over the crowd. Louis also has his past come back to haunt him when Raglan James (Justin Kirk) from Talamasca asks him to eliminate the Detroit Coven. Though he is initially uninterested, Raglan manages to grab Louis' attention by revealing the coven leader's name, Bruce (Damon Daunno), the vampire who kidnapped and assaulted Claudia (Bailey Bass). To find out how Louis and Lestat's story unfolds, watch new episodes of 'The Vampire Lestat' every Sunday night on AMC and AMC+

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’
TV

Zach Braff reveals ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 has fixed one major complaint fans had: ‘We're booking a…’

'Scrubs' star Zach Braff teases a bigger and better Season 2, hinting at exciting surprises in the reboot's future.
8 hours ago
DC Studios boss reveals exciting update on two major DCU projects, including new 'Superman' spinoff
SUPERGIRL (2015)

DC Studios boss reveals exciting update on two major DCU projects, including new 'Superman' spinoff

DCU's upcoming major theatrical release includes 'Supergirl' featuring Milly Alcock in the leading role of Kara Zor-El.
11 hours ago
Is ‘X-Men’ getting a reboot? Marvel Television boss shares exciting update as 'X-Men '97' franchise expands
X-MEN '97 (2024)

Is ‘X-Men’ getting a reboot? Marvel Television boss shares exciting update as 'X-Men '97' franchise expands

Marvel Studios has already launched an animated series and a reboot movie as part of its plans to add the X-Men characters into its fold.
13 hours ago
Will Kayla Vance return in ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Showrunner finally gives an update: 'On my checklist...'
NCIS

Will Kayla Vance return in ‘NCIS’ Season 24? Showrunner finally gives an update: 'On my checklist...'

The ‘NCIS’ show runner reflected on an initial idea behind NCIS director Leon Vance’s return and how it was connected to Naomi Grace’s Kayla Vance.
13 hours ago
‘Pluribus’ creator Vince Gilligan shares update about Season 2: ‘We’re about a little past’
TV

‘Pluribus’ creator Vince Gilligan shares update about Season 2: ‘We’re about a little past’

The sci-fi drama explores the theme of individuality vs unity, as the protagonist Carol Sturka fights for her independence against a collective hive-mind called ‘The Others.’
14 hours ago
Did Netflix cancel ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’? Fact-checking as Netflix quietly cancels 9 TV shows
THE LINCOLN LAWYER

Did Netflix cancel ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’? Fact-checking as Netflix quietly cancels 9 TV shows

The hit legal drama premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of Netflix’s biggest and most consistent hits.
15 hours ago
Has Taylor Parker’s execution date been set? What we know about Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ killer on death row
TV

Has Taylor Parker’s execution date been set? What we know about Netflix’s ‘Maternal Instinct’ killer on death row

Taylor Parker shocked the world when she did the unthinkable in 2020 to maintain her facade in front of her boyfriend.
15 hours ago
‘FROM’ Season 4 Episode 8 sees the Man in Yellow issue a chilling warning as Boyd prepares for his mission
TV

‘FROM’ Season 4 Episode 8 sees the Man in Yellow issue a chilling warning as Boyd prepares for his mission

The latest episode sees Tabitha, Fatima, Boyd, and Jade making tough decisions as they prepare to break the curse once and for all
17 hours ago
Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future
TV

Will ‘Among Us’ return for Season 2? Creator already has an unusual idea for the iconic game’s future

‘Among Us’ fans are already asking for Season 2, and the show’s creator has hinted at a fresh direction that could change everything.
2 days ago
Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist
TV

Who died in 10 Petal Ranch? ‘Dutton Ranch’ Episode 6 kills off another character in jaw-dropping twist

Rip unveils the culprit behind the dead body he found on his ranch, while Beth deals with some very interesting queries from Beulah.
2 days ago