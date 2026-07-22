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Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer set to reunite for Netflix's '13 Going on 30' reboot

Pictures of Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer on set raise fresh questions about their roles in Netflix's much-awaited reboot
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Jennifer Garner, Marcia DeBonis, and Susan Egan in a still from '13 Going on 30' (Cover Image Source: Revolution Studios)
Jennifer Garner, Marcia DeBonis, and Susan Egan in a still from '13 Going on 30' (Cover Image Source: Revolution Studios)

Jennifer Garner and Judy Greer are reportedly set to reunite, and fans of ‘13 Going on 30’ are over the moon. The two stars were recently spotted filming scenes for Netflix's upcoming reimagining of the beloved romantic comedy alongside lead star Emily Bader. While Netflix has not confirmed their roles, set pictures of this reunion have been circulating on social media, sparking fresh speculation about how the original stars fit into the new story.

Garner played Jenna Rink in the 2004 film, portraying a teenager who magically transforms into a 30-year-old successful magazine editor. Greer starred as Lucy "Tom-Tom" Wyman, Jenna's childhood friend who later became her biggest rival. Earlier this month, Garner joked during an interview with Variety that she planned to visit the set and hoped someone might sneak her into a background scene. Newly released set photos now suggest her appearance could be much more than a playful cameo.

Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, and Andy Serkis in a still from 13 Going on 30
Jennifer Garner, Judy Greer, and Andy Serkis in a still from '13 Going on 30' (Image Source: Revolution Studios)

The images in question feature Garner, Greer, and Emily Bader filming together outside a building in Santa Monica, California. Netflix has not revealed whether Garner and Greer will reprise their original characters or appear in different roles. The studio also continues to keep the movie's storyline under wraps, leaving fans guessing about the extent of their involvement.

The reboot comes from director Brett Haley, whose recent Netflix adaptation of Emily Henry's ‘People We Met on Vacation’ became a major success. Emily Bader leads the new cast alongside Logan Lerman, while Taylor Zakhar Perez, Jessica Alba, Adeline Rudolph, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, and Dan Bucatinsky also appear in the film. The original ‘13 Going on 30’, directed by Gary Winick and co-starring Mark Ruffalo, earned $96 million worldwide and eventually became a classic.

Garner previously told Variety why she decided to support the reboot more than two decades after the original film premiered. She said discussions about revisiting the story had continued for years, and she wanted to help shape any new version instead of watching it move forward without her. She also praised Emily Bader and expressed confidence that a new generation could connect with the story just as audiences once connected with Jenna Rink.

Greer shared a similar view with the publication, and joked that she would happily accept any role Garner wanted her to play since she now serves as an executive producer. Netflix has not commented on the casting, but the on-set reunion has already fueled hopes that the upcoming reboot will include familiar faces alongside a new generation of stars.

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