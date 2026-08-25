When will ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 release? Date, time and how to watch Apple TV show

The Apple TV series will premiere this weekend and continue the story of Jason Dessen and his family

The much-awaited ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 is set to premiere this week on August 28, 2026. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated series’ second installment. Apple TV’s sci-fi series led by Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly is finally returning more than two years after the first season premiered. The first episode of the upcoming installment will air on Friday, August 28, at 12 a.m. ET, and unlike the first season, only one episode will be released on premiere day. After that, a new episode will air every Friday until the finale, which is scheduled for October 30, 2026.

A still from the ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Apple TV)

To stream ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2, viewers will need an Apple TV subscription. New subscribers can sign up for a seven-day free trial, followed by a $12.99 monthly plan. Additionally, Apple TV is also available through Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, gaming consoles, as well as online. With the second season scheduled to premiere later this week, fans can stream the first installment and catch up on the story in the meantime.

Apple TV also released a trailer for the second season in July, offering a glimpse of what viewers can expect from the new season. The show is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Blake Crouch. The debut season followed Jason Dessen (played by Joel Edgerton), a physicist and family man, who gets "abducted into an alternate version of his life," as per Apple TV. The rest of the show then sees him trying to "return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived."

A still from the ‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Apple TV)

‘Dark Matter’ Season 2 will continue the story of the Dessens, “as they settle into a quiet life in a world that finally seems safe until the unimaginable forces them to run once again.” Cast members featured in the sci-fi show include Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly (as Daniela Dessen), Oakes Fegley (as Charlie Dessen), Alice Braga (as Amanda Lucas), Dayo Okeniyi (Leighton Vance), Jimmi Simpson (as Ryan Holder), Amanda Brugel (as Blair Caplan), and more. Notably, Chris Diamantopoulos from ‘Silicon Valley’, ‘Red Notice’, and ‘The Three Stooges’ has also joined the cast in a recurring role for Season 2.