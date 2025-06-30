Mel B needs to go off ‘AGT’ — and her harsh take on this wildly entertaining feline act proves it

‘AGT’ audience couldn't help but boo Mel B after she dismissed a dance act everyone else loved as ‘annoying’

'America's Got Talent' season 20 is delivering acts as promised, unhinged, crazy, and fun. A feline-styled performance rocked the auditions, leaving the audience and the judges wanting more. Loco Pop Familia- an all-female dance troupe from Tokyo, Japan, created chaos on the dance floor with their wild performance on Christell's 'Dubidubidu'. Dressed in a black and light pink cat costume, the group welcomed cheers from the live audience. Sofia Vergara, who was dancing to their routines from her seat, appeared more eager to watch them perform than any other judge.

"I'm very excited for this act," Vergara reacted with a playful "meow" at the beginning. However, Mel B didn't seem to be amused as she turned her back on the group. "I'm not even going to look okay, is this some kind of joke?" she remarked. "I think everyone's gone nuts, and I'm happy, all right, well, look, just do whatever you want, yes, and have fun," Simon Cowell reacted after the Japanese dance group only answered in "meows" to all of his questions. Loco Pop Familia wowed the judges and garnered a positive response from the audience, too, as per Collider. "You guys put on an amazing show, and you're amazing dancers, and it's the whole look is great, I loved it," Madel gushed.

"The outfits are funny, the music was cute, and you guys are really, really good dancers," Vergara reacted like a complete fan. "Who's that? Is that the choreographer?" Mandel then pointed to a figure in a white cat costume peeking from backstage. "That's mummy cat," Cowell uttered in jest. "I am boss cat, yeah," the choreographer announced after walking onto the stage. However, the cat group found a critique in Mel B, who degraded their style, song, and performance. "You all can really dance, oh my god but there can't be a butt to this you're so annoying, though the whole thing was annoying you know what the song's annoying. The way that you all are dressed as cats, it's not my thing," she said as the audience booed loudly.

"I'm actually shocked you're just wrong, that was genius, one of my favorite dance acts this year, it's brilliant, let's vote," Cowell strongly countered Mel B's opinion. Except for the ex-Spice Girl, all the other judges gave the Japanese dance group a 'yes'. Fans hated Mel B's vibes and expressed their disgust in the comments section. "Sometimes, Mel B is more into getting attention for herself and not being a fair judge," a fan critiqued. "Mel B, you are far more annoying than those cats. I think a judge should be more professional than to judge an act based on the previous one. Put her on a plane and get KSI back, please!" a viewer slammed. "I agree, Mel B is nothing but a washed-up entertainer. She is all about herself. Just send her back to England and bring Heidi back," an online user remarked. Thus, AGT acts for season 20 keeps getting wackier and entertaining as the show continues to grow.