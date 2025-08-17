Sofía Vergara thought she’d killed Simon Cowell on ‘AGT’ — but the real twist was hilariously unexpected

"You know I'm Colombian, and you know we take revenge," Sofia Vergara said after Simon Cowell pulled off the unexpected on ‘AGT’

Every now and then, 'America's Got Talent' judges like to play silly pranks on each other. During an episode of 'AGT' Season 11, judge Simon Cowell went a little overboard when he managed to convince his fellow judge Sofia Vergara that she had shot him during a stunt gone wrong. At one point, Cowell called back contestants Ryan Stock and AmberLynn to the stage and teamed up with them to prank Vergara. With their help, he blindfolded her and had her shoot an arrow from a crossbow to pop a balloon

Meanwhile, Cowell lay on the floor with an arrow positioned as though it had pierced his chest. As Vergara released her arrow, everyone played along, creating a dramatic scene of panic with screams and gasps. According to NBC, host Terry Crews shouted, "We need a medic!" Cowell, seemingly on his deathbed, whispered his final words to Vergara: "Sofía... I gotcha!" Meanwhile, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum couldn’t stop laughing, and the studio audience was clearly enjoying the prank.

As for Vergara, she wasn't amused by Cowell's prank. While shedding light on Vergara's reaction, Cowell recalled, "I’ve never seen her so angry in my life." After the prank, Vergara said, "I realized that he was pranking me, I just got pissed off." Elsewhere in the episode, Vergara also shared,"You know I'm Colombian and you know we take revenge." Later that season, Vergara got her revenge on Cowell.

Back in the day, The Luxor in Las Vegas had a grand opening and wanted to feature busts of the judges and the host in its lobby. At the time, Vergara joined hands with the artist who was making the sculptures and asked him to create a fake one of Cowell. Following that, Vergara set up a fake press conference, which was also being live-streamed all over the world, so Cowell had no other option but to be on his best behavior when he saw the sculpture for the first time.

Cowell was taken aback after seeing his sculpture, and he covered his face with his hands. Cowell went on to say, “Well, this is me, I think. Honestly, the worst thing I’ve ever seen. This is the ugliest thing. Wow, this is embarrassing. How much did this cost?" to which the fake actress hired to host the event replied, "You don't want to know." Cowell further added, "Seriously, this is actually one of the worst things I've ever seen. I will happily pay whatever your name is to redo this one because this is not going in the lobby of the Luxor. Well, look at it. Is this honestly live?" Soon after, Vergara called out Cowell by saying, "We all know that Simon Cowell is really rude, but at the end of the day, that’s what he gets for messing with a Colombian." At last, Cowell quipped, "Sofía Vergara, I hate you."