Where is 'MAFS' couples' honeymoon filmed? Lifetime stars jet off to paradise

'MAFS' season 18 stars' honeymoon destination is every couple's dream

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 newlywed couples have recently jetted off to Cancun, Mexico for their romance and drama-filled honeymoon. The five couples—Karla J and Juan Franco, Madison and Allen Slovick, Emem Obot and Ikechi Ojore, David Trimble and Michelle Tomblin, and, Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons—are staying at the luxurious TRS Yucatan Hotel.

The resort is renowned for its premium adults-only experience and features 454 fully-equipped suites, complete with 24-hour room service. The couple's honeymoon was filmed in 2023 and the Lifetime show documented the dramatic time. The newlyweds' romantic sparks quickly fizzled once they arrived at their destination. Instead of exploring their romance, most of the couples were longing for their past drama. However, Emem and Ikechi were the only couple who seemed genuinely focused on deepening their physical intimacy while continuing to get to know each other. In the upcoming episode, the couple will enjoy their whirlwind romance on the Mexican Riviera and also face some hurtful realities of marrying a stranger sight unseen.

'MAFS' Season 18 couples jetted off to Cancun, Mexico for honeymoon (@lifetime)

How much does staying at the 'MAFS' honeymoon resort cost?

'MAFS' honeymoon resort, TRS Yucatan Hotel, boasts over 450 luxury suites, each featuring plush beds, soaking tubs, and balconies with stunning views that will let the couple fall in love with the place. The hotel is a part of the vast Palladium Hotel Group, with luxury properties in Mexico, Jamaica, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Spain, and Italy. However, viewers can also book a stay at the TRS Yucatan Hotel for a luxurious experience of their own. The price for a night’s stay varies depending on the suite, ranging from $947 to $1,061.06 per night.

However, while the stay may be a bit costly, it’s undoubtedly worth it for the serene white-sand beaches and the crystal-clear ocean waters. The place offers multiple additional benefits along with the basics including, a 24-hour sports bar, an exclusive swimming pool, a spa, and a gym. The couple can enjoy their romance in a private beach club, and have fun at 7 à la carte restaurants, 1 show cooking restaurant, and 18 bars.

TRS Yucatan Hotel features more than 450 luxury suites (Lifetime)

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 was filmed at the TRS Yucatan Hotel

Lifetime's 'MAFS' is not the only reality show that booked TRS Yucatan Hotel for their married couples. Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' Seasons 2 and 4 previously explored the destination as the engaged couple stayed at the place. The Netflix show's engaged couples met one-on-one and explored their romance outside the pods in Mexico. However, they also explored the breathtaking beaches of Costa Mujeres (Cancun) and restaurants.

The hotel now offers an exclusive package to let the fans relive the romantic moments of the Netflix reality show with their special someone. The package offers different price ranges from $933.08 to $1,955.89 according to the amenities the couple selects. According to the website, the package offers personalized luxury service, including a butler, in-suite service, and turndown service.

'Love Is Blind' Season 2 was filmed at the TRS Yucatan Hotel (Netflix)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.