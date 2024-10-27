'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka fuels dating rumors with another Netflix star after split from Hannah Jiles

'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka was previously engaged to Hannah Jiles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Love Is Blind' Season 7 contestant Nick Dorka has sparked rumors of a potential romance with another Netflix personality following his split from his ex-fiancee Hannah Jiles. While making an appearance on the latest episode of Nick Viall's 'The Viall Files' podcast, Micah Lussier who previously appeared on the fourth season of 'Love Is Blind' revealed that Nick slid into her DMs.

“Yesterday, I was, like, scrolling through [my social media]. I don’t read through any of my DMs aside from any in my primary. My social media assistant and my assistant, like, they put stuff in front of me in my primary that’s important," she said. The reality TV star further added, “I was looking through for some reason and I see a blue check. I wonder, ‘Oh, why wasn’t this moved?’ And it was Nick. He slid in my DMs. He was like, ‘I’ve had the biggest crush on you for so long.’ And it was, like, a month ago. I was like, ‘I could have aired this man out.’” As of this moment, Micah has not responded to Nick's flirty text message. However, she admitted that he “seems like a great guy.” She continued, "I don’t know how I’d respond to him. I think I’ll just reply, like, ‘You shot your shot, good for you. Hope I’ll see you sometime.’”

'Love Is Blind' star Micah Lussier disclosed Nick Dorka slid into her DMs (Instagram/@micah.lussier)

What happened to Micah Lussier on 'Love Is Blind' Season 4?

During the fourth season of the Netflix dating show 'Love Is Blind,' Micah Lussier got engaged to Paul Pedan. The pair faced a few challenges on their way to the altar and eventually decided to call off things.

In the finale of the series, Paul dumped his then-fiancee Micah. After making the big decision, Paul told the cameras that he couldn't see Micah in the role of a mother as he felt she didn't have a nurturing nature.

Paul Peden said no to marrying 'Love is Blind' star Micah Lussier (Netflix)

Why did 'Love Is Blind' star Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles split?

'Love Is Blind' Season 7 stars Nick Dorka and Hannah Jiles got engaged. However, when they met in person for the first time, Hannah wasn't happy with Nick's appearance as she expected him to have a bigger build.

Later on, in the show, Nick and Hannah were introduced the each other's families. While shopping for her wedding dress, Hannah still had her doubts about Nick and the pair called it quits. They didn't tie the knot during the finale.