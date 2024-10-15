Ikechi Ojore is just another in a long tradition of 'MAFS' casting disasters, and here's why

Ikechi Ojore may be more interested in fame, as he’s been pursuing 'MAFS' for a while now

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is just around the corner, and some contestants and their pasts are already sparking conversation. One such name is Ikechi Ojore, hailing from Houston, who is joining the cast of this season's reality TV drama. While the Lifetime show is often criticized for its poor casting choices, leading to participants who join solely for fame, it seems the showrunners may have made a similar mistake this season.

According to some rumours, Ikechi is currently being labeled as the season's biggest clout chaser. A comment section on one of mafsfan's Instagram posts mentions that the reality star has a reputation for being a "pick me." Additionally, it appears Ikechi had previously auditioned for the Houston season of 'MAFS,' but after not being selected, he is now set to appear in 'MAFS' Season 18.

Moreover, Ikechi seems quite desperate to find a soulmate, as he’s not an unfamiliar face in the dating scene. Several women have claimed to know him, with some describing him as a "good guy," while others found him "unattractive." It’s also been suggested that he’s been searching for love for quite some time. Overall, it looks like Ikechi may be more interested in fame, as he’s been pursuing 'MAFS' for a while now. While his priorities may seem mixed, hopefully, Ikechi finds the love he’s seeking on the show, which is, after all, the main goal of 'MAFS'.

What does 'MAFS' Season 18 contestant Ikechi Ojore do for a living?

'Married At First Sight' Season 18 contestant Ikechi Ojore has an extensive career in the education field. According to his LinkedIn profile, he began his career as an educator at Houston ISD, where he worked from 2007 to 2016. He then spent two years as an academic advisor, starting in 2020, and later moved on to a similar role at the University of Houston.

In addition to his educational career, Ikechi is a creative talent. He founded Iojoreimagery, showcasing his skills as a visual content artist in videography, photography, and more. He’s also the author of a book titled To My Future #WCW, where he writes letters to his future love. In the book, Ikechi emphasizes that men do have emotions but are "silenced by society’s roles," as he shared with Voyage Houston.

Ikechi graduated from Texas Southern University with a focus on music education, and he furthered his studies at the renowned Berklee College of Music. As a musician, he’s traveled the world, performing with various artists such as Bel-Ami, Tobe Nwigwe, Brian McKnight, and Chante Moore.

What is Ikechi Ojore looking for in a partner on 'MAFS'?

According to Lifetime, Ikechi has a clear understanding of what he’s looking for in a partner. Moreover, his experiences in several long-term relationships have helped him gain a deeper understanding of himself. While he’s dated several amazing women, he felt that the connection was always missing. Now, Ikechi is ready to give love another shot as he joins 'MAFS' Season 18. Despite his past unsuccessful relationships, he remains optimistic about finding his true love. He’s determined to meet the woman he’s meant to be with and marry her on the spot.

'MAFS' Season 18's Ikechi Ojore was previously engaged

It appears 'MAFS' Season 18's Ikechi was previously engaged. During an interview with Defender, the reality star revealed that he had been engaged at one point in his life. Speaking about his former fiancée, Ikechi mentioned that she was certain about her career path, which was to become a lawyer. However, Ikechi didn’t have that same clarity about his own career. While he didn’t go into detail about why the engagement ended, which ultimately led him to join the social experiment, he did share that he always wanted to be an "architect." But instead of designing buildings, Ikechi now focuses on building and shaping relationships between people. His past relationships may surface in the upcoming season, providing more insight into why things didn’t work out.

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.