'MAFS' star Juan Franco's views on American women, and 'piece of meat' comment spark controversy

'MAFS' Season 18's Juan Franco discussed his dating preferences on a friend's podcast

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 contestant Juan Franco has caught our attention, mostly due to his dapper looks and charming smile. Paired with the equally attractive Karla, they make the season’s most stunning duo. However, while Juan ticks all the boxes of a great charmer, his personality and viewpoints on relationships and intimacy might pose challenges in his romantic life.

During an appearance on a friend's podcast, the 'MAFS' newbie detailed his opinions on women and dating. It seems Juan has a clear preference for what he wants in a partner. He candidly stated that he is looking for a Latina woman in the age group of 25 to 30 while he is 36 years old. "I got everything that I want with Latinos," he says. Juan believes that women over 30 typically want older partners, as women tend to be more mature than men.

Moreover, he expressed that American women do not meet his needs. Interestingly, Juan mentioned that when it comes to sex, all women are great. Another controversial opinion he shared was that the most beautiful women he had ever seen were the prostitutes he saw in Germany. Overall, Juan's bold takes may come off as obnoxious, providing a striking contrast to his chiseled looks.

'Married at First Sight' Season 18 contestant Juan Franco will marry Karla J

What is 'MAFS' Season 18's Juan Franco looking for in a partner?

According to Lifetime, Juan has had trouble finding love in the past. His dashing good looks have proven to be more of a curse than a blessing. He states that women often see him as a "piece of meat," rather than a potential serious partner. This perception has hindered his ability to find someone he can truly commit to.

However, he is willing to take a chance in the 'Married at First Sight' experiment to find a lasting partner. He believes that the show's unique format will allow his personality to shine through, rather than just his looks. Moreover, Juan feels prepared for a marriage with his one true love that will thrive beyond the show.

Juan Franco's dashing good looks have proven to be more of a curse than a blessing

What does Juan Franco do for a living?

According to his LinkedIn profile, Juan is a Sales Representative at Great Lakes at AlumaSafway. Interestingly, he invented an app called FlightMate, which allows users to learn about who they are seated next to on a flight through their personal information and travel preferences. This app helps users choose seats next to people they are more likely to connect with, avoiding unpleasant seating arrangements and ending the cycle of negative flying experiences.

Juan was born in Colombia and moved to the U.S. when he was 7 years old. Additionally, the 'MAFS' Season 18 star has an extensive career as a model, working with Runways The Talent Group and Red Model Management. He has an Associate of Arts degree from Mitchell Community College and a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University.

Juan Franco is a Sales Representative at Great Lakes at AlumaSafway

Is Juan Franco involved in 'MAFS' Season 18's couple swap?

There have been rumors about a shocking cheating scandal and the first-ever couple swap taking place in 'Married at First Sight' Season 18. While the details remain unclear, according to Screenrant, 'MAFS' star Juan could be at the center of the controversy. It is known that Juan has a history of being perceived by women as more of a fling than a serious partner, which may play a significant role in his romantic preferences this season.

He might be seen leaning toward someone else's wife while married to Karla, who was matched with him by the 'MAFS' experts. Overall, Juan could potentially be the guy sexting another woman and kissing her, as suggested in the trailer. However, nothing is confirmed. There is also a chance that he could prove to be a loyal partner, challenging the ongoing speculation about being judged based on his looks in the past.

'MAFS' star Juan Franco could be at the center of the cheating scandal

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.