'MAFS' star Thomas McDonald’s inability to do the one thing all relationships need may be his downfall

'MAFS' season 18's Thomas was previously in a nine-year relationship that ultimately fell apart as he couldn’t commit

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: With 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 buzzing about the franchise’s first-ever couple swap and a shocking cheating scandal, some cast members are already drawing attention as potential heartbreakers. Among them, Thomas McDonald stands out. The 42-year-old is a swoon-worthy addition to the season. However, there’s a shocking reason he hasn’t made it down the aisle despite being in his early 40s. Thomas seems to struggle with serious commitment issues.

According to Tamara Lynette Tales, Thomas was previously in a nine-year relationship that ultimately fell apart because he couldn’t commit. This history raises doubts about whether he could settle down with Camille in just eight weeks. Given his past reluctance to take the next step, it’s easy to wonder if Thomas will falter again. Their relationship might hit rocky waters during the honeymoon, possibly derailing their marriage even before Decision Day.

'MAFS' star Thomas McDonald is a swoon-worthy addition to the season (@lifetime)

Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons could struggle to keep the spark alive

Despite their good looks and intriguing personalities, 'MAFS' Season 18 stars Thomas and Camille may struggle to maintain a cordial relationship. As seen in the trailer, Camille got cold feet before heading to the altar. She is seen contemplating not going through with the Lifetime social experiment multiple times before ultimately fleeing from the ceremony. Although she did go through with the marriage, her doubts are evident.

Even though they made it to the altar, there are significant concerns about their physical attraction to one another. Camille is an established Operations Manager at Curl Mix, while Thomas comes from a finance background. His more reserved lifestyle might not impress her. However, it's worth noting that Camille and Thomas share several similarities. They both enjoy music and lead athletic lifestyles. This could help them form at least a platonic connection.

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Thomas McDonald and Camille Parsons may struggle to maintain a cordial relationship (@lifetime)

Thomas McDonald’s name emerges in couple swap rumors on 'MAFS' Season 18

'MAFS' Season 18 has sparked discussions about a potential couple swap, though the specific couples involved remain under wraps. However, it’s highly likely that Thomas and cast member Michelle Tomblin could be part of this controversy. Michelle’s description of her ideal partner aligns perfectly with Thomas McDonald. She explicitly states that she wants a light-skinned Black guy with a beard and tattoos. Notably, Thomas possesses all the qualities.

Moreover, Michelle's current partner, David, has a history of alleged cheating, raising the possibility of Thomas switching partners with him and eventually ending up with Michelle. There are also rumors suggesting that Camille and Thomas may not find each other physically attractive due to their similar statures. Overall, it will be interesting to see if Michelle and Thomas find their way to each other.

'MAFS' Season 18's Camille Parsons and Thomas McDonald may not find each other physically attractive (@lifetime)

About 'MAFS' Season 18's Thomas McDonald’s twin brother and career

Thomas decided to join 'MAFS' Season 18 after he was inspired by his twin brother Tim's successful marriage. In a Lifetime special, Tim and Thomas are seen playing ball and engaging in a fitness routine before being greeted by Dr. Pia Holec. The brothers display great chemistry and a strong bond, even sharing similar mannerisms. When Pia reveals that Thomas will be coming on the show, the brothers celebrate with champagne and take a playful dip in their swimming pool, showcasing their fun relationship.

As for his professional career, Thomas is a Financial Center Manager at Fifth Third Bank and was previously a bank manager at U.S. Bank. Notably, he holds a degree in Business Administration and Management from Parkland College, as per his LinkedIn profile.

Thomas McDonald decided to join 'MAFS' Season 18 after seeing his twin brother Tim's successful marriage (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.