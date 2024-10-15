Inside the ‘MAFS’ Season 18 filming location: Lifetime show captures weddings at this luxe hotel

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 is all set to return with a brand-new installment packed with endless drama, a head-turning cheating scandal, and the franchise's first-ever wife swap. The Lifetime show focuses on 10 singles ready to marry complete strangers at the altar. After eight weeks, the couples matched by experts will decide whether to stay married or get divorced.

Season 18 takes place in Chicago, Illinois, marking the second time the franchise has chosen this location. The Windy City was previously featured in 'MAFS' Season 5, which gave us Ashley Petta and Anthony D'Amico, the only married couple from that season still happily together. With such success, expectations are high for this season to work its magic again. Known for its delicious food and jaw-dropping architecture, Chicago could offer iconic spots like Navy Pier or the Willis Tower for some of the show’s filming. For weddings and stays, the cast is settled in a luxurious hotel with glamorous amenities and stunning views.

Where are the weddings for ‘MAFS’ Season 18 happening?

Much like previous seasons, the cast is once again filming in a hotel. Despite criticism and the failure of past seasons' marriages, it seems the couples will be living together again. The production team and experts faced a lot of backlash last season for placing all the couples in one location, as the participants seemed more interested in gossiping about other couples than focusing on their own relationships. According to mafsfan, the 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 cast allegedly filmed their weddings at the Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago from August 20 to 24, 2023. This suggests that the upcoming season will feature the 5 couples living at the Intercontinental Hotel, indicating no changes have been made in this regard.

What’s the cost of staying at the wedding hotel?

The Intercontinental Hotel in Chicago offers a range of accommodations, from classic and premium rooms to luxurious suites. A classic room spans between 325 to 560 sq. ft., featuring either two double beds or one king-sized bed. For more space and luxury, the Presidential and Royal Suites are standout options, measuring 1,500 sq ft and 1,200 sq ft, respectively. Room prices vary, with rates ranging from $300 to $400.

With the 'MAFS' Season 18 cast likely staying at the hotel, they’ll be able to enjoy a range of luxurious amenities, including jazz nights, Dive-In Movie nights, an indoor pool, the InterContinental Spa, and a fully-equipped gym.

Could this be 'MAFS' Season 18 honeymoon destination?

While 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 has yet to reveal the honeymoon destination for the cast, the filming location often provides clues. In past seasons, if the couples were based on the East Coast, honeymoon spots like Puerto Rico, Florida, the Caribbean, or Cuba were common choices. Meanwhile, West Coast couples tended to go to tropical locations like Jamaica, Mexico, or Central America.

Interestingly, in 'MAFS' Season 5, each couple went to different honeymoon destinations, a practice the franchise no longer follows. With Season 18 filming in Chicago, a city located in the Midwestern United States but technically in the eastern half, it’s tricky to predict where the couples might head. The location leaves a bit of mystery as to whether the honeymoon will take place in a tropical or nearby destination.

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.