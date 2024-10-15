'MAFS' star Michelle Tomblin's taking a punt on 'basement-dwelling' David, especially with his history

'MAFS' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin and David's compatibility may be short-lived

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 is back, bringing with it the usual heartbreak and emotional turmoil. However, this time, there's a twist. While the experts have matched couples as always, it seems that the participants might take matters into their own hands. Rumors are swirling about the franchise's first-ever couple swap and a cheating scandal, though it’s still unclear which couples might get involved. Speculation is heating up, and bets are already being placed on several potential participants

One of the standout couples this season is Michelle Tomblin and David. Their unconventional pairing has already raised eyebrows. David, who still lives in his parents' basement, isn’t exactly the ideal candidate for marriage. Yet, surprisingly, he fits Michelle’s criteria for a partner. She wanted someone edgy, not too conventional, and preferably with tattoos or a light-skinned Black man with a beard. On paper, David appears to be a good match, but their compatibility may be short-lived. At 38, Michelle is career-driven and knows exactly what she wants. She's not eager to return to the dating pool, which makes this match all the more puzzling. David, however, comes with baggage, which is a history of alleged infidelity. Given these red flags, it wouldn’t be surprising if the basement-dweller jeopardizes his relationship by cheating on his seemingly out-of-his-league bride.

One of the standout couples in 'MAFS' season 18 is Michelle Tomblin and David (@lifetime)

Will Michelle Tomblin couple up with Thomas McDonald in 'MAFS' season 18?

It’s no secret that 'MAFS' Season 18 star Michelle knows precisely what she wants in a partner. Interestingly, there’s another cast member this season who also seems to fit her criteria: Thomas McDonald, who is currently paired with Camille Parsons. While there’s no confirmation of who will be involved in the rumored cheating scandal, if Michelle and Thomas are drawn to each other, a potential couple swap wouldn’t be too surprising.

Thomas, a 42-year-old banker, and Michelle, 38, are fairly close in age, unlike Thomas and Camille, who is only 32. Notably, Thomas’ last relationship spanned nine years, but it ended as he was unwilling to commit. This is a red flag that could spell trouble for his current match. If his commitment issues resurface, he might just leave Camille for Michelle.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Thomas McDonald is paired with Camille Parsons (@lifetime)

Michelle Tomblin’s need for alone time might put her relationship at risk

According to her description, 'MAFS' Season 18 star Michelle might be a red flag. She describes herself as guarded and has struggled to let anyone in, which may hinder her success in the Lifetime experiment. For her relationship to thrive, Michelle will need to work on breaking down these walls before Decision Day.

However, her issues with emotional unavailability should have been addressed long before she participated in the show. In relationships, Michelle enjoys spending time together but also values her alone time. However, if she has a strong need for solitude, it might become a problem. The show is known for offering little to no privacy to the couples, meaning the only time she might find herself alone is during private confessional recordings. These moments will eventually be viewed by millions.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Michelle Tomblin also worked as a foster care caseworker at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois for a year (@lifetime)

3. What does Michelle Tomblin do for a living?

'MAFS' newbie Michelle has an impressive career. According to her LinkedIn profile, she currently works as the Executive Assistant to the CEO at Hunt Club. Before that, she spent eight years as an Executive Assistant at X (formerly), from November 2013 to January 2022. Moreover, she was a Litigation Paralegal at Swanson, Martin & Bell, LLP, where she organized and maintained legal files specializing in Intellectual Property and Product Liability.

Michelle also worked as a foster care caseworker at Lutheran Social Services of Illinois for a year, aligning with her aspiration to become a foster mother if she is unable to have children of her own. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Sociology and Criminal Justice from Bradley University, along with an American Bar Association Paralegal Certificate from Roosevelt University.

'MAFS' newbie Michelle Tomblin currently works as the Executive Assistant to the CEO at Hunt Club (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 will premiere on Tuesday, October 15 at 8 pm ET on Lifetime.