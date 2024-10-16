'MAFS' star Allen Slovick draws creepy similarities to t'biggest red flag' Brennan Shoykhet

'MAFS' stars Allen Slovick and Brennan Shoykhet share similar egoistic personalities

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: The highly-anticipated 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 has officially kicked off, throwing singles into the thrilling whirlwind of marrying a stranger. Each contestant comes with their own unique story and aspirations, but one groom, Allen Slovick, has particularly captured viewers' attention.

With a self-proclaimed persona as a genuine and vulnerable individual, Allen is on a quest for true commitment and emotional connection. However, his energy seems to echo the 'red flag' vibes that fans might remember from Brennan Shoykhet on that unforgettable Lifetime show. However, Allen can't help but flaunt his wealth, often leaning into a self-obsessed demeanor that feels oddly familiar, much like Brennan's. Additionally, Allen draws physical similarities to Brennan as well. The Lifetime show star's over-confidence straddles the line between self-assuredness and egoism, overshadowing his quest for genuine connection. However, it will be fascinating to see how his flashy attitude impacts his relationships and whether he can balance his ambitions with the vulnerability needed for real love in the upcoming episodes.

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Allen Slovick's over-confidence straddles the line between self-assuredness and egoism (@lifetime)

Are 'MAFS' Season 18 stars Allen Slovick and Madison a perfect match?

'MAFS' Season 18 star Allen Slovick star claims to be seeking a loving wife who can cook for him, particularly his favorite dish, mac and cheese. However, Madison is an independent spirit who aspires to marriage but isn’t quite the traditional partner Allen envisions. Their stark differences could spell trouble, as has been the case on this rollercoaster of a Lifetime show.

While Allen is more reserved, Madison is a vibrant partygoer, reminiscent of Emily Balch, the ex-wife of Brennan Shoykhet, who famously distanced herself from the party scene. With Allen and Madison mirroring the dynamic of Brennan and Emily, there's a real possibility their romance could mirror a similar fate, teetering on the edge of heartbreak and divorce.

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Allen Slovick and Madison are not a perfect match (@lifetime)

What is 'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison looking for in her partner?

'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison has spent the last two and a half years embracing the single life. As she approaches her 30th birthday, she's gained valuable insights into herself and is now ready to seek her soulmate. She is looking for someone understanding and loving, who values emotional connection over physical appearance.

Through her past experiences, she has learned that a chiseled physique doesn’t guarantee a kind heart, as her relationships with muscular types have often left her feeling hurt. With a fresh perspective, she’s determined to make this journey count and find a genuine connection that could lead to lasting love.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Madison is looking for a genuine connection (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married At First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.