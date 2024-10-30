'MAFS' star Karla J takes a huge step towards the downfall of her marriage

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS: 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 star Karla J is a talented hairstylist and entrepreneur thriving in the vibrant city of Chicago. Her journey began with a spark of passion that ignited her career in the beauty industry. Karla also embraces a holistic lifestyle that nurtures her mind, body, and soul. Her dedication led her to earn a Pilates certification, allowing her to share the transformative power of movement.

With additional certifications in jumpboard and CPR, Karla brings a wealth of knowledge to her practice. As a Pilates instructor at Metaphysical Pilates, she views Pilates as a meditative experience, harmonizing it with sound therapy to create a truly immersive experience for her clients. The recently released full-length trailer for the latest season hints at a tumultuous twist for Karla, who appears to be navigating a mid-life crisis after tying the knot with Juan Franco on the Lifetime show.

In a candid moment, Karla reveals to Juan that she’s stepped away from her job, a revelation that takes him by surprise. While Juan initially feels a surge of excitement at Karla's independence and ambition, her bold career move soon casts a shadow of disappointment, prompting him to reevaluate their entire marriage. Juan was right to call Karla stupid after she quit her job. Juan's frustration with Karla's decision to quit her job seemed justified, especially given the context of their relationship.

'MAFS' star Karla J left her job (@lifetime)

Are 'MAFS' stars Karla J and Juan Franco still together?

'MAFS' stars Karla J and Juan Franco have seemingly parted ways after filming the Lifetime show. Their journey together was far from idyllic and the teaser unveiled a tempestuous relationship marked by intense arguments and palpable tension.

Moreover, the heated exchanges underscored not just a clash of personalities but also differing approaches to love and partnership. Karla's desire for emotional and financial support could serve as a significant hurdle in their relationship, adding another layer of complexity to their already turbulent connection.

'MAFS' Season 18 stars Karla J and Juan Franco are a terrible match (@lifetime)

'MAFS' Season 18 star Juan Franco's family adores Karla J

'MAFS' Season 18 star Karla J faced a poignant moment when her parents chose to forgo her wedding to Juan Franco, unable to embrace the unconventional nature of the social experiment. They were skeptical about the idea of marrying someone sight unseen, especially under the watchful gaze of the cameras.

In stark contrast, Juan's family rallied around him with unwavering support, fully embracing the adventure. Karla, however, found warmth and connection within Juan's family, quickly growing fond of them. Their supportive nature provided a comforting contrast to her own family’s reluctance, creating a unique bond that added depth to her journey with Juan.

'MAFS' Season 18 star Juan Franco's family adores Karla J (@lifetime)

Catch new episodes of 'Married at First Sight' Season 18 every Tuesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime and 'Afterparty' at 10 pm ET.