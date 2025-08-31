10-year-old begged for guitar lessons at age 3 — then walked onto 'AGT' with an act that had judges cheering

"You absolutely nailed that," said Simon Cowell while praising a young contestant's performance

From death-defying stunts to soulful vocalists, the milestone season of 'America's Got Talent' is grabbing major attention for all the right reasons. As the show progresses to the quarterfinals, the competition becomes fiercer than ever. Amidst this, a 10-year-old's stunning guitar skills had fans and judges on edge. In spite of his age, the performer has not only gained Simon Cowell's appreciation but also secured a spot in the finals.

A Screenshot of Simon Cowell in 'AGT' (Image Source: YouTube | AGT)

The contestant in discussion is Bay Melnick Virgolino, who lit up the 'America's Got Talent' stage during the second quarterfinals, proving age was no barrier to star power, as per Entertainment Weekly. Performing Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' rock anthem 'I Love Rock 'n' Roll,' Virgolino had both the crowd and judges cheering as he showcased not just his guitar skills but also his confidence as a performer. Sofía Vergara couldn't hold back her excitement, exclaiming, "Wow, wow, wow! What a way to close the show. You're like a mini rock star!"

Mel B was equally impressed, marveling, "Well, for a start, you're only 10 years old, and you're doing this already?!" She did point out that his vocals "weren't perfect," but quickly highlighted how his guitar playing and stage commitment were "on point." However, both Cowell and Howie Mandel jumped in with a "come on!" to defend Virgolino's singing. Mandel went a step further, calling the performance "actually perfect" and teasing Mel B for supporting an earlier act, dancer Alex Zinger, with far less enthusiasm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by America's Got Talent - AGT (@agt)

When host Terry Crews asked Cowell for his thoughts on Virgolino's performance, Cowell pointed to the roaring audience, saying, "Well, I mean, listen! That's what it's all about. Honestly, you're so young. You came out here with this real, real attitude, confidence, stage presence, and the right song. You absolutely nailed that, seriously." Virgolino humbly replied, "That's what I'm trying to work for, yeah." A pre-recorded video revealed he had begged his parents for guitar lessons since age 3. Cowell also reassured him that he was "better" than during his previous round, where Virgolino wowed with Lenny Kravitz's "Are You Gonna Go My Way."

Before his second 'AGT' performance, Virgolino shared that after his rendition of Kravitz's 1993 hit, the singer himself praised him on social media, saying, "You are truly gifted," and that he looked forward to playing with him one day. Virgolino added that even people in his apartment building had started recognizing and cheering him on. Notably, Virgolino advanced to the next round with Leo High School Choir and Unreal, while the remaining seven acts were eliminated, as per NBC.

The 'AGT' Semifinals begin Tuesday, September 16, with the Top 12 set to perform. Last week's winners, Jourdan Blue, LightWire, and Sirca Mare, will join them, while the remaining six semifinalists will be chosen in the next two weeks. From there, seven acts, one Semifinal Golden Buzzer and six from America's Vote, will move to the Finale, where they'll join the four Quarterfinal Golden Buzzer acts to complete the Top 11 competing for the $1 million prize.