He bombed last season, didn’t improve much, but somehow this returning ‘AGT’ dancer won the crowd over

‘America’s Got Talent’ season 20 featured a few familiar faces, and one of them was Alex Zinger. The disheartened and rejected contestant of season 19 decided to return seeking one more chance of getting a yes. Zinger, who performed as a soloist in the previous season, brought a bunch of professional background dancers. The addition worked in his favor, earning him three yeses from the judges. Sofía Vergara thought that the dancers were “amazing,” so much so that she didn’t even look at him. “I can’t even remember you,” the Modern Family actress told the contestant.

Simon Cowell admitted that Zinger is not a dancer, but he has an intriguing presence that got the live audience cheering. “You’re bad but interesting,” he said. Cowell further explained that he’s drawn to acts that are interesting, and Zinger’s performance was just that. “You stand for every man who can’t dance but wants to, and that’s a good thing,” the judge added. It was decision time, and Mel B was the first to announce her verdict. “You put on a show, and maybe I’m delusional, but I’m gonna say yes,” she said, prompting a loud cheer in the audience. Judge Howie Mandel also gave Zinger the green light.

Vergara was not convinced and declared that she wanted to reject the act. However, the audience cheered and convinced her otherwise. “Ok, I’m gonna give you a yes,” she reluctantly announced. Three guesses imply that the contestant has a gate pass for the next round. So after Vergara’s decision, Zinger and his dance crew were left elated. Next up was Cowell, who also gave a thumbs up, sending Zinger’s act into the 4 yeses category. The contestant was moved to tears as he left the stage and went to hug his wife. When host Terry Crews asked what this victory meant for him, Zinger got emotional.

“It means that anything is possible. If you put your mind and heart to anything, you can accomplish anything you want,” the contestant said. Zinger declared it was “one of the happiest days” of his life. Internet users had a mixed reaction to the act, getting 4 yesses, while some made fun of the performance, others were thrilled to have Zinger on board for season 20. Fans commented under the official YouTube video of the channel with one of the internet users writing, “It was a like a car crash you couldn’t look away from lol.”

Another YouTube user agreed to the judges’ decision, calling Zinger a “fantastic” guy. “Couldn’t have put together this whole act better,” the fan added. “The guy is horrible and really can’t dance well,” a third social media user wrote. However, they pointed out that Zinger did a great thing by having the dance crew beside him and giving those girls an experience of a lifetime. “They were beyond joyful!” the user added. “That was spectacular! I laughed the whole way through. Great fun,” a fourth fan commented. Another internet user thought that the live audience cheering for him was the “highlight” of the whole act.