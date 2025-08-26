Tiny dancers take ‘AGT’ by storm with insane moves — but wait until you hear their dream for the $1M prize

ChapKidz dance group brought an act that was rare, being in sync with each other throughout the performance.

With a big smile and even bigger dreams, ChapKidz stepped on the stage of ‘America’s Got Talent.’ On Season 16 of the talent hunt competition, the dance group stunned the judges even before they began their act. Wearing a combination of black and red, the act made Simon Cowell say, “That is an entrance.” Introducing themselves, Chapkidz stated that they named themselves after the Chapkis Dance Family that was seen on the same reality show in Season 10. “We really looked up to them, coz we are like the younger generation and now we really wanna make our legacy,” one of the members of the dance group stated.

When asked about their age group, the contestant explained, “We are 12 to 18, so we are kind of young.” Having an intriguing conversation with Cowell, the judge asked the kids, “What would you do with the one million dollars?” The dancers on stage replied, “So our coach says he’s going to take us to Universal Studios.” “Lovely!” exclaimed Cowell. The dance group took a position on stage. A leading girl stood at the front as others sat down on the floor, placing their hands on each other.

As the tune soon began to play, the leading girl started to do a seemingly Spanish dance. But as she moved her hands, the dancers behind her made waves from left to right. Soon they formed the shape of a flower, dispersing all over the stage. With beats being played in the background, they danced in synchronization. Moving their hands and legs, a part of the dance group even grooved their bodies as they swirled around. Looking at the dance, not only was Sofia Vergara seen stunned, as she sat calmly, drowned in the act, but also the energetic Terry Crews, who was so immersed, witnessing the act that he stood still, shaking his head.

Soon, the two groups of girls showed their excellent art form, while the guys at the back rolled, making waves again. Looking at the act, Howie Mandel instantly said, “They’re good.” Adding to his words, Heidi Klum was heard saying, “Very good.” Chapkidz had a smoothness within themselves as they combined different dance forms in their performance, prompting even the ‘Modern Family’ actress to do some moves from the judging panel.

Their strong jumps added thrill to the act, looking at which even Crews yelled, “Yeah!” The energetic performance had the whole arena on its feet, giving them a standing ovation. Concluding the act, the members of Chapkidz were seen hugging each other on stage. “I didn’t know where to look, because each of you were so good that I would just start looking at one, and they’re like no, no, no, you have to look at everybody,” Vergara stated, appreciating the act. Klum stated that she loved the costumes as well as the routine, giving the act two thumbs up. Mandel felt that their audition was as strong as they were performing in the semi-finals, calling it a “professional audition.” Looking at the confidence, Cowell, along with the other judges, gave the act four yeses. According to Fandom, they were eliminated in the Semifinals of 'AGT' Season 16.