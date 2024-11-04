'Skeleton Crew' trailer: New Jude Law 'Star Wars' film could be just what the ailing franchise needs

The latest trailer for 'Skeleton Crew' takes the 'Star Wars' universe on an adventure full of mystery and excitement

LOS ANGELS, CALIFORNIA: The new trailer for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' is here, giving fans a closer look at this exciting upcoming series. Set between 'Return of the Jedi' and 'The Force Awakens', 'Skeleton Crew' takes place during the New Republic era. This means it will share the same timeline as 'The Mandalorian', adding a new story to this period of the Star Wars universe.

The trailer reveals Jude Law as Jod Na Nawood, a Jedi unlike any we’ve seen before. His character has a mysterious connection to the Force and leads a group of children lost in the galaxy. While details about his powers are still unclear, 'Skeleton Crew' promises an adventure full of mystery and excitement. Here’s a look at what to expect from this unique Star Wars series.

What is the 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' about?

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew's plot follows the journey of four young children who become lost in the vast galaxy. Set nine years after the Battle of Yavin, which is about five years after 'Return of the Jedi', the story develops around the same time as the first season of 'The Mandalorian'. Although the main characters are only ten years old, creator Jon Watts clarified that the show isn’t specifically aimed at children. Instead, it’s a coming-of-age adventure where the children, who start off on a small, remote planet, must find their way home, facing both friends and enemies along the way. The series will span eight episodes.

Who stars in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

Jude Law leads the cast of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew', playing a character described as a "Force-user." Alongside him, the young cast includes Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kyriana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fem. Nick Frost will add some humor to the series as a grumpy, old droid who lends a hand to the kids. Other cast members include Kerry Condon, Tunde Adebimpe, Michael C. Bradford, Cass Buggé, M.J. Kang, and Jaleel White.

When and where to watch 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'?

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' premieres with two episodes on December 3, streaming on Disney+. The streaming service offers a basic package starting at $7.99 per month, featuring advertisements.

For an ad-free experience, viewers can opt for the premium plan priced at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' trailer