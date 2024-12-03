'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' premiere episodes prove we're in for a wild ride

'Skeleton Crew', streaming on Disney+, is a coming-of-age sci-fi drama in 'Star Wars' universe

Contains spoilers for 'Skeleton Crew'

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' has arrived and how! The coming-of-age story premiered with two exciting episodes on Disney+ on Monday, December 2, leaving 'Stars Wars' fans enchanted. At the center of the story are four children who end up on a perilous adventure to find their way back home after they are lost in the galaxy.

The Disney+ series wasted no time in introducing us to the adventure it promises for the next few weeks. With a brief look into the lives of four children, Episode 1 kicks off strong as they end up on an old pirate ship which they thought was a Jedi temple.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' is set in an exciting timeline

A still from 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Lucasfilm Ltd)

Ever since the show was announced, fans were excited to know about its timeline in the 'Star Wars' universe. We get our answers in the opening credits revealing that the events of 'Skeleton' Crew' take place after the fall of the Empire and during the New Republic. We have seen this timeline in 'The Mandalorian' but 'Skeleton Crew' differs with its fresh and fun take on the universe.

In 'Skeleton Crew' Episode 2, we are introduced to the mystery of At Attin, the home planet of Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel. But there's a twist. Everyone believes that this planet is a myth or has some wild treasure hidden. With a tease of lost Republic history, the show stirs up old 'Star Wars' mysteries in a way that feels fresh and exciting.

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' opens to positive reaction from fans

Ravi Cabot-Conyers and Robert Timothy Smith in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' ate and left no crumbs. Going by the initial reviews from critics and online feedback from fans, the show seems to be an instant hit among people of all ages. A fan took to X and wrote, "Skeleton Crew is awesome. if you love The Goonies or Stranger Things I think you’ll find some stuff to love here."

Skeleton Crew is awesome. if you love The Goonies or Stranger Things I think you’ll find some stuff to love here — Calvin (@spooky_mando) December 3, 2024

Shortly after the premiere of first two episodes, an X user tweeted, "Watched the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew, and I have to say it was a lot of fun. Maybe it’s not being burdened by Star Wars Lore (capital l) or maybe it was the Goonies nostalgia. But I’m looking forward to more."

Someone else wrote, "Loved the first 2 episodes of Skeleton Crew. A totally different and fun take on the Star Wars universe." A similar comment from a fan reads, "I really enjoyed the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew. I expect my enjoyment to only increase as Jude Law’s screen time does."

Watched the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew, and I have to say it was a lot of fun. Maybe it’s not being burdened by Star Wars Lore (capital l) or maybe it was the Goonies nostalgia. But I’m looking forward to more. — Brian Fitzgerald 🍀 (@BryFitz) December 3, 2024

Loved the first 2 episodes of Skeleton Crew. A totally different and fun take on the Star Wars universe #StarWars #SkeletonCrew — just tom (@willrun4beer) December 3, 2024

I really enjoyed the first two episodes of Skeleton Crew. I expect my enjoyment to only increase as Jude Law’s screen time does — Dachelle (@Dachelle) December 3, 2024

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew I really love so far. Definitely nails the feeling of The Goonies and the kid characters are so endearing and fun. I love the antics of Wim, Fern, KB and Neel with the chemistry of the actors being solid. Definitely worth the watch," reviewed another X user.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew I really love so far. Definitely nails the feeling of The Goonies and the kid characters are so endearing and fun. I love the antics of Wim, Fern, KB and Neel with the chemistry of the actors being solid. Definitely worth the watch. — SJWJamesBond Wants Nazis Banned ︽✵︽ Agent of GIRL (@mvbrat91) December 3, 2024

'Skeleton Crew' Episode 2's cliffhanger hooks us for next week

Jude Law in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

'Skeleton Crew' Episode 2 ends on a high note with Jude Law's much-awaited appearance. Law plays Jod Na Nawood, a character who overhears the conversation of children while they are held in prison. He offers to help them escape and find their home planet with one condition- he'll be tagging along with them.

Jod exhibits his intriguing abilities as he lifts the key to the prison cell without even touching it. "Are you a Jedi?", Wim asks with excitement. Well, we are as clueless as Wim at this point. Wim is clearly obsessed with Jedi which is why they are trapped in a faraway corner of the galaxy. But for now, it appears that Law's Jedi is not who he seems. With massive intrigue in Episode 2's ending, we just know that things are only going to level up in further episodes.

Two episodes of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' are now streaming on Disney+

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.