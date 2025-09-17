Kody Brown admits he faked one moment on ‘Special Forces’ to avoid being pushed harder: ‘I was wheezing...’

“There’s not a dull moment,” the ‘Sister Wives’ star said of the intense filming conditions that kept him on edge even while sleeping

It seems like the 'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown had a one-of-a-kind experience on the Fox reality show, 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.' During his latest interview with US Weekly, the Brown family patriarch candidly spoke about his experience while filming the fourth season of 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.' "The experience was interesting [and] there’s not a dull moment, even when you’re sleeping, you’re just worried you’re gonna get woken up in the middle of the night and dragged out into a pool of cold water in the dry desert. My teeth chattered," the TLC reality star shared.

Additionally, Brown also mentioned that the directing staff (DS) instructors would “sort of” haze the recruits. The 56-year-old further elaborated, "I don't even know what they call the punishment. We’re standing, and I’ve been in this water, and I started to shiver. I don’t want the DS [to see] that. I don’t want them seeing any signs of weakness because they’ll play on that.” To hide his teeth-chattering, Brown put on an act and faked a wheeze to make it seem like he was pushed to the breaking point.

While addressing the fake wheeze incident, Brown explained, "When we had been just run ragged, [I was] wheezing, and it was a little bit fake. I figured if they thought I was really working hard, they wouldn’t try to push me more, and I might need some energy for later. So, I’m sitting there doing press-ups, and I’m, like, wheezing. I knew that my limits physically were never reached. I had more to give physically.” However, not all of Brown's physical responses during the tasks on 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' were fake. Later in the interview, Brown shed light on an incident when his body gave up. Brown recalled, "There was one time when my muscles gave out. We were supposed to be swinging across monkey bars, and I had sand on my hands, and I couldn’t cup the monkey bars. I just didn’t have the strength anymore to do it.”

In the interview, Brown confessed that he struggled with the obstacle course, but his fellow recruits, Eric Decker, Andrew East, and Mark Estes aced the task. "They all have the strength to do it, and I had lost my hand strength. I was weaker than them. I just had enduring fortitude. It’s all just some endurance," Brown told the media outlet. Furthermore, Brown stated the show took a toll on his mental health. Brown specified that the DS team “clobbered” him in an “emotional, mental place.”

While speaking about a separate challenge he performed with East’s wife, Olympian Shawn Johnson East, Brown quipped, "I was so ashamed because I just made huge mistakes in leadership. It was all just training, [but] it was embarrassing and sad because, in reality, if that would have been a combat situation, both of us might have been dead.” In case you're wondering, 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' is set to premiere on September 25, 2025, at 9 pm ET on Fox.