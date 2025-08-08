‘Special Forces’ Season 4 drops exciting lineup with three ‘DWTS’ contestants — including a past winner

The contestants are all set to undergo grueling and brutal military training in Fox's 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' Season 4. While rumors about the show's lineup were rife on the internet, a recent report suggests that three former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestants, including a previous winner, are expected to compete. Set to premiere on Thursday, September 2, the star-studded lineup of contestants is making the wait harder than ever.

Teresa Giudice attends NatGeo's 'Tucci in Italy' New York Premiere in New York City (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes)

Among the 18 well-known personalities set to take on the 'Special Force' are three familiar faces from 'Dancing With the Stars.' The first one is country singer and entrepreneur Jessie James Decker, and the second is Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson, who previously won the coveted mirrorball trophy. In addition, 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' alum Teresa Giudice will also participate in the show, per Entertainment Now. While fans have seen these contestants shake their legs on 'DWTS,' 'Special Force' will challenge them in entirely new ways.

The show pushes celebrities through intense military-style training exercises and survival scenarios, all designed to test their physical strength, mental stamina, and emotional resilience. To add more, each contestant must endure the pressure, isolation, and brutal tasks if they want to make it to the end. In addition to Giudice, Decker, and Johnson, 'Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test' Season 4 will feature a diverse lineup of 15 other celebrity recruits. These include Giudice's daughter Gia Giudice, former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett, 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' alum Eva Marcille, and Sister Wives' Kody Brown.

Additionally, The Valley's Brittany Cartwright, former NFL player Eric Decker, podcaster Brianna "Chickenfry" LaPaglia, internet personality Mark Estes, former NFL player Andrew East (also Johnson’s husband), model Chanel Iman, actor Ravi V. Patel, Olympian Christie Pearce Rampone, retired NBA star Nick Young, former NFL player Randall Cobb, and Heisman winner and ex-NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel are also set to participate in the show.

Talking about the strict rules of the 'Special Forces,' contestants are not allowed to bring personal photos with them. However, Season 2 contestant and 'Vanderpump Rules' star Tom Sandoval reportedly broke that rule. On 'The Viall Files' podcast, fellow castmate Nick Viall revealed, "He [Tom Sandoval] snuck in pictures of him and [Raquel] and he showed them to the cast, for what that's worth." Viall further added, "You weren't allowed to sneak things in. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie and me. I guess I could have tried, but I just didn't."

Not only that, 'Special Forces' test isn't structured like a typical competition show. Contestants don't compete against one another. As Hannah Brown explained to E! News, "It wasn't a competition against other people. It's a competition within yourself." She added, "I've gone through such a crazy time in my life and was really trying to heal and grow, and I felt like this show would be a really good way to challenge myself in all the work that I had done."