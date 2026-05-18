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'Lanterns' new footage finally unleashes Green Lantern ring's power and it's everything fans wanted

The show's first trailer received criticism for not focusing on the characters' powers
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 14 HOURS AGO
Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)
Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Cover Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)

More 'Lanterns' footage has arrived, and it's sure to delight fans. James Gunn took to X to share a glimpse from the series as he announced that a new teaser would be unveiled on May 18. He uploaded a seven-second video featuring Hal (Kyle Chandler) showing off his 'Green Lantern' superpowers. The video begins with John flying over several clashing cars, possibly escaping from danger. Hal is then seen at the scene of a forest fire, pointing his ring towards the flame. Right at the end, the moment everyone is waiting for unfolds as a green light bursts out of the ring. The post is captioned, "Danger is part of the job."

Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)
Still of John Stewart and Hal Jordan from 'Lanterns' (Image Source: Warner Bros. Discovery | John Johnson/HBO Max)

Back in April, when the show's first trailer was unveiled, it received a lot of criticism for not focusing much on the characters' powers. The lack of green caused an uproar as long-time fans believed the show had moved away from the fantastical lore of Green Lantern. The creatives assured the fans that the spirit of Green Lanterns is very much alive in the show. "The aesthetic of the show — it's supposed to be very grounded and real, so we're shooting practically in places," Chris Mundy, the showrunner, explained to Entertainment Weekly. "We're not heavily green-screened. It's not like day glow in its presentation of anything. I think Green Lantern fans will not feel like we've somehow made a brown show of their green comic at all. It's very much 'we're in the world,' and then when we use the constructs, they're what people would expect them to be."

The newly released footage quells many doubts posed by fans, as it finally showcases the power of the ring. The video suggests that characters will use their 'Green Lantern' power to get to the bottom of a mystery. The show is centered around a fictional murder that took place in 2016. Hal has been keeping tabs on the small rural town of Rushville for a while, and hence, when a mysterious shooting takes place there, he is sure that aliens are behind it. Sheriff Kerry (Kelly Macdonald), though, doesn't think so. Hal takes John (Aaron Pierre), the latest member of the Green Lantern Corps, along for the investigation. John has been Hal's trainee for the last two months. Even though Hal and John are meant to be allies, there is an underlying tension between them, as John is supposed to be Hal's backup Green Lantern. 

The show will also feature Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion), who last appeared in the DC Universe (DCU) film Superman (2025). Another teaser is expected to release on May 18, and it will reveal more information about the highly anticipated show. 'Lanterns' will debut on August 16 on HBO and HBO Max.

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