‘The Boys’ showrunner may have accidentally spoiled what happens to Homelander in finale

In what comes as a spoiler ahead of Episode 8, 'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke may have revealed Homelander's fate

After a dramatic Episode 7, 'The Boys' Season 5 finale is all set to bring the curtains down on one of Prime Video's stellar superhero shows. Evil supe Homelander (Antony Starr) is one of the characters heavily speculated to die in the humdinger finale. And in what comes as a spoiler ahead of Episode 8, 'The Boys' showrunner Eric Kripke may have revealed Homelander's fate in the finale. A clip of him speaking about what 'Gen V' could have been had it seen another run (the show was canceled after two seasons) did the rounds on social media.

#TheBoys director Eric Kripke just accidentally spoiled Homelander’s fate, while talking and being adamant about ‘GEN V’ Season 3. pic.twitter.com/FrDDeQcoLf — That COMICBOOK Guy (@Culture3ase) May 16, 2026

"Like when Annie says to Marie, like, what good's all that power if you can't control it? And when Marie says, reports of my awesomeness have been greatly exaggerated — those are all hints of what we were planning to do for our season three," Kripke said. "Our notion was, like, their story was not over just because Homelander's dead. There was a whole other interesting space that they occupy as young adults in this world." The post was looked at as an accidental spoiler with Homelander's death. 'Gen V' is set further in the franchise's world. The responses from fans were largely unsurprising, as it was the expected end for the series' central antagonist. In Episode 7, Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair) and Jordan Li (London Thor) had a quick cameo where they act as Annie's (Erin Moriarty) informats to reveal Oh Father's (Daveed Diggs) location.

Antony Starr as Homelander in 'The Boys' (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

However, that's as far as their cameos go in the series. Earlier, fans were speculating that Marie's blood manipulation abilities could be one of major weapons The Boys could use in their final fight against Homelander. The storyline doesn't appear to be the case anymore after Annie asks them to leave after getting the intel. 'Gen V' was canceled after two season, but Kripke had teased some of the characters' return ahead of the fifth season of The Boys. "Yeah, the Gen V kids certainly show up before the season's over," he told ScreenRant. "We definitely wanted to keep them alive and be clear that they are out there in Annie's army fighting the good fight. But also, this is the final season of The Boys, and it needs to really work for people who may not have even seen Gen V." On the finale front, the focus will be Homelander's confirmed death, and how he dies. 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 8 releases May 19 on select 4DX theaters, and May 20 on Prime Video.