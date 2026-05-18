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'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 teases intense drama as a fan-favorite character returns to help Rue

The next episode of the hit HBO drama will see Rue face the fallout from her association with Laurie and Alamo Brown
BY DEEPTI SEQUEIRA
PUBLISHED 11 HOURS AGO
A still of Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)
A still of Zendaya as Rue Bennett in Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)

The 60-second teaser for 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 7 was dropped by HBO hours after this week's installment was released. The short clip includes several emotionally intense moments for Zendaya's Rue Bennett, who reunites with her sponsor, Ali Muhammad (played by Colman Domingo). Titled 'Rain or Shine,' the episode will release on May 24 on HBO and HBO Max. Like previous episodes, Sam Levinson has written and directed the penultimate episode of Season 3. With the DEA all set to arrest Alamo Brown and Laurie for their illegal operations, Rue finds herself stuck in the middle.   

An image of Rue and her sponsor, Ali, from 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)
An image of Rue and her sponsor, Ali, from 'Euphoria' (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

After narrowly escaping getting hit by a truck at the end of Episode 6, Rue makes a pit stop at her mom's house. She is seen talking about her renewed faith in the trailer and telling her mother, "I think he revealed himself to me." When her mother questions who she's talking about, she answers, "God." Domingo's voice is heard next, as he tells Rue, "From creation, to struggle, to redemption. Life, no matter what, is being pulled towards a brighter future. Right now is a blessing." Ali has been her guardian angel, protecting and guiding her whenever she finds herself at a crossroads. However, old habits die hard, especially for an addict. She is itching to go on one "last run." She seemingly explains her plan to Ali, "They go to Mexico, I go back to Laurie's, I pretend to get Alamo's s**t, and in the morning, they're in handcuffs. That's it." However, her sponsor remains unconvinced that she can get out of the mess unscathed. 

A still from the preview (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)
A still from the preview (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

Despite her successful foray into acting, Cassie seems to have earned Maddy's ire. After impressing the Hollywood executive Patty Lance with his acting skills, Cassie is offered a bigger role in the series LA Nights, on the condition that she delete her online account and make a fresh start as a serious actress. Cassie did so without speaking to Maddy, who was responsible for turning her into a viral sensation online. Earlier in the series, Cassie signed an agreement giving Maddy control over her online account, including the decision to deactivate it. So the move feels like a betrayal on Cassie's part. The trailer shows Cassie crouched up in a corner, asking Maddy, "I feel like you're gonna hit me." Maddy, who looks ready to gouge Cassie's eyes out with her acrylic nails, restrains herself enough to reply, "I f------ want to!"

A look at Jacob Elordi as Nate from episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)
A look at Jacob Elordi as Nate from Episode 7 of 'Euphoria' Season 3 (Image Source: YouTube | @HBO)

The sound of gunfire rings through the trailer before a scruffy Nate appears onscreen. Cassie's husband has already lost three appendages over his failure to clear his financial debt. His desperation may lead him to take extreme steps that won't bode well for him. Lexi, the only voice of reason among her friends, yells at someone over the phone, telling them they've lost their mind. Is she speaking to Cassie or Rue? We'll find out when 'Euphoria' Season 3 returns next week. Catch all the drama unfold next Sunday at 9 p.m. ET only on HBO and HBO Max.

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