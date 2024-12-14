'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemsley came dangerously close to losing her diamonds

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley was likely getting "demoted"

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Dorit Kemsley may have just barely made the cut for season 14 of the Bravo show! On Friday, December 13, 'RHOBH' alum Camille Meyer took to Instagram to tease her upcoming appearance. While it was expected that Camille’s fiery cameo would ignite drama, it seems most of her tension is directed at Dorit. The two are seen feuding in the preview, with Camille posting a picture giving fans a glimpse of the clash.

In the comments on the Instagram post, a fan asked the reality star a much-discussed question: "Do you think this 'new' Dorit is real?" To which Camille responded, “Not really.” She went on to claim, "I think someone told her to step it up or she may be demoted. She did seem stressed out. Who knows?" This statement hints that Dorit might have been on the verge of getting fired from the Bravo franchise.

It’s no secret that Dorit hasn't always been one of the most relatable or talked-about cast members, often keeping her personal life under wraps. However, this season, Dorit is seen opening up about her separation and standing up to Kyle Richards. It’s possible that her sudden change in demeanor is fueled by the fear of being let go.

'RHOBH' alum Camille Meyer questions the authenticity of Dorit Kemsley's new era (Instagram/@therealcamille)

Why are Dorit Kemsley and Camille Meyer feuding?

'RHOBH' star Dorit and Camille have never been friends, and their relationship has always been marked by distance, often leading to heated arguments. In June 2019, Dorit clashed with Camille, who accused her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, of owing over $1 million to a company. More recently, the two were seen feuding during a gathering, with Camille claiming that Dorit had always been "condescending" toward her. Dorit fired back, calling Camille a "total c-nt."

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemlsey and Camille Meyer are feuding (Instagram/@doritkemsley/@therealcamille)

Is Dorit Kemsley's separation from Paul 'PK' Kemsley fake?

With Dorit's separation from PK taking center stage in 'RHOBH' season 14, rumors are swirling that their divorce might not be as real as it seems. Viewers are witnessing Dorit's "new era," where she appears much more outspoken than before. She's often seen spilling details about her separation, which some believe could be an attempt to win over her castmates and make her story more believable. Recently, a rumor surfaced suggesting that Dorit and PK might be in need of the 'RHOBH' paycheck.

'RHOBH' star Dorit Kemlsey and her estranged husband PK Kemsley might be faking their divorce (@doritkemsley/Instagram)

How are things between Dorit Kemsley and Kyle Richards?

During a recent episode of 'RHOBH', Kyle shared her thoughts on the ongoing drama with Dorit and how it might impact their friendship. “I don’t think this is going anywhere,” Kyle shared. “Maybe it’s time to just walk away. I can be patient to a certain degree because I know what she’s going through. But then I’m like, you know what? Now you’re just another problem for me in my life that I don’t need.”

'RHOBH' stars Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley are currently at odds (@bravotv)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo.