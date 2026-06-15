Netflix finally releases trailer for sci-fi thriller 'The Last House' and it's releasing sooner than you think

Louis Leterrier of 'Lupin' fame directed the upcoming movie, alongside serving as the producer, with the thriller starring Wagner Moura and Greta Lee.

Imagine being stuck in your own house with no possibility of escape! Such a scary premise forms the foundation of Netflix's upcoming original sci-fi thriller 'The Last House.' Directed by Louis Leterrier, known for 'Lupin,' 'The Last House' features 'Narcos' star Wagner Moura and Greta Lee, known for 'Past Lives,' in the leading roles. While the family is trapped in their home, a mysterious force keeps them from escaping. The streaming platform giant also recently released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller movie.

While Moura will be seen portraying Jason, Lee's character is known as Ann. The cast also includes Noah Alexander Sosnowski as Graham, Riley Chung as Ruth, along with Emma Ho and Gabriel Barbosa in undisclosed roles. Speaking about the gist of the upcoming movie in an interview with Tudum, Leterrier noted, "The Last House challenges the idea of a safe haven, turning a family home into a hostile environment where survival demands unity. This is an ordinary family’s worst nightmare, pushing them to their limits to protect each other and exposing the fragility of security — and the desperate fight to reclaim it."

A still from the upcoming movie 'The Last House' (Image Source: Netflix)

Moura said he was intrigued by the idea of a family being physically sealed inside their home and having to survive without knowing why. He explained, "I was so intrigued by the notion of what it might mean to wake up one day and be physically sealed in your home — and not even understand why, I think about how my own family would respond and handle something like that. I connected with the stakes of the film and the character on a deep level because of that." While the movie's basic premise is frightening enough, the plot follows Jason and Ann as they try to survive while trapped inside their home.

Wagner Moura in a still from the upcoming movie 'The Last House' (Image Source: Netflix)

In a similar vein, Lee reflected on her reasons for choosing this particular movie. The 'Russian Doll' actress remarked, "Growing up, my favorite things to watch and read were survivalist stories with a twist, so I was immediately drawn to this story. I love the questions this movie asks about our world and how we choose to live in it. And I was excited about the possibility of asking these questions in a new and entertaining way." The screenplay is written by Matthew Robinson, whose past credits include 'Dora and the Lost City of Gold' and 'The Invention of Lying'. Leterrier also produced the movie in association with Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson, and Peter Chernin for Chernin Entertainment. 'The Last House' begins streaming on Netflix on August 7.