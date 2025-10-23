'The Morning Show' Season 4 star confirms her early exit ahead of much-awaited finale

Greta Lee who plays Stella on the hit Apple TV+ drama seemingly confirmed her exit

'The Morning Show' star Greta Lee confirmed her exit from the hit Apple TV+ series. Reflecting on her character's journey over the last few seasons, Lee weighed in on her future in the show ahead of its finale. In episode 6 of Season 4 titled 'If Then', Lee's character, Stella, runs into a tough spot when her personal secrets come to the fore via her AI chatbot. She immediately resigns as head of news at UBN and takes a flight following Miles' (Aaron Pierre) rejection. These saw fans speculate whether Lee's character was effectively done with the show.

In her recent interview with Variety, Lee confirmed that the series of events for her character were indeed the end for her. "For me, this was that moment before an explosion," Lee said. "It’s all of the centrifugal force that’s been piling up after years and years of having to operate a certain way. She has gotten quite savvy since the day she first arrived, but I think that it’s clear — or it was clear to me — that it’s not sustainable."

It has been a rather rough run for Lee's Stella after she was introduced as the deft problems-solver in Season 2. She was brought in as a dominant persona who had sold her tech business and made a name for herself in a leading newsroom. The latest season saw her risk everything on her cutting-edge AI program, which translates UBN's top anchors into any language ahead of the network's global coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics. In Episode 6, her decision not to promote Mia (Karen Pittman) due to pressure of getting her male counterpart is laid bare, and her ongoing affair with Celine's husband, Miles, sees her crack. The PR nightmare following her controversial decision-making sees her resign, while Miles rejects her when she asks him to run away to Naples.

"This is the end for her, as far as I know,” Lee told the outlet. "But of course, since the show is so prescient and a direct commentary on what’s happening, I would love to see what kind of world would exist where she comes back, and what she might have to say. But I’m hoping she will now get a chance to,” she adds. “I think that’s part of the problem for her. It’s like she hasn’t been afforded the opportunity to reflect or to forgive or even, in a lot of ways, acknowledge in a bigger way some of the things she’s endured and done in order to get to where she is. So I’m hoping she’s doing that on a beach somewhere." With the Season 4 finale approaching, and the streamer confirming a Season 5 already, there will be more drama in the offing. Only time will tell if there is room for a potential return for Lee in the final chapter.