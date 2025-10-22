‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 is happening—and Netflix’s production schedule hints at a release date

Kate Wyler’s journey in Season 3 captivated fans, making ‘The Diplomat’ one of the most loved shows on Netflix

With gripping political maneuvering and stellar acting performances, 'The Diplomat' Season 3 once again proved why the Netflix show is one of the best political dramas on television. Created by Debora Cahn, Season 3 of the political thriller is ruling fans' hearts with the #3 placement—at the time of writing—on Netflix's Top 10. With a complicated personal life and global politics taking a strain on her, Keri Russell's Katherine 'Kate' Wyler will surely have some tough decisions to make in 'The Diplomat' Season 4.

A still of Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell from 'The Diplomat' (Image Source: Netflix | @thediplomat)

'The Diplomat' secured its Season 4 renewal back in May 2025, showing Netflix's strong confidence in the hit political drama. Filming is scheduled to begin on Monday, November 3, just weeks after Season 3 premiered, indicating a quick Season 4 release. Considering Season 3 took roughly 15 months from filming to release, Season 4 is projected to arrive around February 2027. While this means the show may miss its "annual" release pattern, the 15-month timeline is still faster than most streaming productions, which often take 18–24 months, making it a relatively efficient schedule in today's industry, as per What’s On Netflix.

Since 'The Diplomat' Season 3 was filmed early, before Season 2 even aired, it premiered exactly a year after Season 2, as per Forbes. It is to be noted that 'The Diplomat' is widely regarded as one of the best political dramas currently airing, with some calling it the new 'West Wing,' especially fitting since Allison Janney and Bradley Whitford, both 'West Wing' alumni, play the President and First Gentleman this season.

Speaking about the ending of 'The Diplomat' Season 3, showrunner Cahn told The Hollywood Reporter, "I was excited to have a more existentially hanging cliff." She added, "It felt important to look at problems that were not just creating individual struggle for our characters but also creating national and global struggle," before quipping, "You can't blow somebody up all the time. Sometimes you have to deal with the subtleties of tectonic shifts in world powers."

Janney, who famously said she threw the Season 2 finale script across the room over its shocking ending, described the Season 3 ending as "bone-chilling." She explained, "To have made this unbelievable, dark, and secret decision, and seeing that Kate knows, just by looking at her, I know she's going to be trouble for us. I know season [four] is going to start with that secret. There are lots of secrets in this show, lots of decisions being made behind a closed door, and then behind another closed door…it makes for very, very compelling drama."