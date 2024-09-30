Netflix Top 10 movies: 'Rebel Ridge' slips to second as Joey King's sci-fi thriller takes #1 spot

This week's Netflix chart sees 'Uglies', the young adult novel adaptation, claim the No 1 spot and push 'Rebel Ridge' to No 2

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: With nearly 280 million subscribers, Netflix remains a leading streaming service globally. Each week, Netflix releases its top 10 most-watched movies, giving subscribers insight into popular titles.

This week's chart sees 'Uglies', the young adult novel adaptation, claim the No. 1 spot and push 'Rebel Ridge' to No. 2. New entries include 'The Garfield Movie' (No. 4), 'His Daughters' (No. 5), and 'Officer Black Belt' (No. 7). Below is the top 10 list for the U.S. from September 16-22.

10. American Gangster (2007)

A still from 'American Gangster' (@netflix)

Denzel Washington's versatility makes him a legendary actor, excelling in various genres. His range made him perfect for Ridley Scott's 'American Gangster', where he plays Frank Lucas, a ruthless heroin kingpin. Frank's empire rises using returning Vietnam War soldiers for smuggling. Detective Richie Roberts (Russell Crowe), a determined investigator and aspiring lawyer, is tasked with taking down major drug suppliers. After spotting Frank at a high-profile boxing match, Roberts relentlessly pursues him, sparking an intense cat-and-mouse game.

9. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

A still from 'Edge Of Tomorow' (@netflix)

In Doug Liman's thrilling sci-fi film 'Edge of Tomorrow', Tom Cruise plays Major William Cage, a public affairs officer thrust into the frontline of humanity's last stand against a dominant alien force. Cage's first battle ends in swift death, but he's stuck in a time loop, reliving the same day. With each repetition, his combat skills improve, aided by Sergeant Rita Vrataski (Emily Blunt). Together, they uncover a strategy to turn the tide of the war.

8. Trolls Band Together (2023)

A still from 'Trolls Band Together' (@netflix)

'Trolls Band Together' brings back the colorful furry friends for a third outing. Poppy (Anna Kendrick) discovers Branch's (Justin Timberlake) past as a member of her beloved boy band, BroZone. When brother Floyd (Troye Sivan) is kidnapped by aspiring pop stars Velvet (Amy Schumer) and Veneer (Andrew Rannells), Branch must reunite with his brothers, including John Dory (Eric André), Spruce (Daveed Diggs), and Clay (Kid Cudi), to save the day.

7. Officer Black Belt (2024)

A still from 'Officer Black Belt' (@netflix)

In the action-comedy 'Officer Black Belt', Kim Woo-bin plays Lee Jeong-do, a ninth-degree black belt with an unconventional lifestyle of gaming and package delivery. His life takes a dramatic turn when he rescues a police officer from an attacker wearing an ankle monitor. Impressed by Jeong-do's skills, probation officer Kim Sun-min (Kim Sung-kyun) convinces him to join the force as a 'martial arts officer'. Jeong-do becomes an instant star in the department and Sun-min's trusted partner, tackling crime with flair.

6. The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023)

A still from 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' (@netflix)

Nintendo's iconic brothers have been dominating the Netflix top 10 for quite some time! 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and Luigi (Charlie Day), Brooklyn plumbers, as they're transported to the Mushroom Kingdom and Dark Lands through the Warp Pipe. With Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy), Toad (Keegan-Michael Key), and Donkey Kong (Seth Rogen), Mario must rescue Luigi and defeat Bowser (Jack Black) to save the world.

5. His Three Daughters (2024)

'His Three Daughters' premiered on Netflix on September 20 (@netflix/@samlevy)

In the heartfelt drama 'His Three Daughters', Carrie Coon, Natasha Lyonne, and Elizabeth Olsen play estranged sisters reunited by their father's terminal illness. Vincent (Jay O. Sanders), battling cancer, enters hospice care, bringing his daughters back to his NYC apartment. Old wounds resurface as Katie (Coon), Rachel (Lyonne), and Christina (Olsen) clash over petty issues, their deep-seated emotions simmering. As Vincent's health declines, the sisters' rifts widen. However, in the aftermath of his death, they find a path to forgiveness, healing, and reconciliation.

4. The Garfield Movie (2024)

A still from 'The Garfield Movie' (@columbiapictures)

The lovable, lazy cat is back! 'The Garfield Movie' follows Garfield (Chris Pratt) living with his best friend Odie (Harvey Guillén) and owner Jon Arbuckle (Nicholas Hoult). However, peaceful life is turned upside down when Garfield and Odie are kidnapped.

Rescued by his estranged father Vic (Samuel L Jackson), Garfield must confront his past. Vic abandoned Garfield as a kitten and now needs his help to repay a debt to the Persian cat Jinx (Hannah Waddingham). The mission? To break into Lactos Farms and steal a large quantity of milk.

3. Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter (2024)

A still from 'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' (@netflix)

'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter' tells the heart-wrenching story of Cathy Terkanian's journey to find her biological daughter, Aundria Bowman, who was adopted in the 1970s. After learning that Aundria went missing in 1989 and that a potential body has been found, Terkanian seeks answers. Through her investigation, she discovers the daughter she never knew, forging a deeper connection to her memory.

2. Rebel Ridge (2024)

Aaron Pierre in 'Rebel Ridge' (@netflix)

Jeremy Saulnier's 'Rebel Ridge' is a gripping action thriller. Ex-Marine Terry Richmond (Aaron Pierre) rides into Shelby Springs to bail out his cousin, but corrupt cops steal his money and knock him off his bike. When Terry seeks justice, Police Chief Sandy Burnne (Don Johnson) dismisses him. With help from Summer McBride (AnnaSophia Robb), Terry explores legal avenues, but police obstruction ultimately forces him to take matters into his own hands.

1. Uglies (2024)

A still from 'Uglies' (@netflix)

In the dystopian thriller 'Uglies', Joey King plays Tally Youngblood, a teenager craving the ultimate transformation: becoming 'pretty'. In this future society, 16-year-olds undergo surgery to achieve physical perfection.

When Tally's friend Peris (Chase Stokes) transforms, she is forced to wait for her procedure. During this time, she befriends Shay (Brianne Tju), who introduces her to 'The Smoke', a hidden community of rebellious Uglies living outside the city.