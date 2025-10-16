When and where to watch ‘The Diplomat 3’? Keri Russell faces her ultimate ‘nightmare’ in the latest season

Power, betrayal, and political chaos collide as Kate Wyler faces the fallout of a presidency in crisis

Netflix’s high-stakes political thriller ‘The Diplomat’ is back for another explosive chapter, and this time, the global tension hits closer to home than ever. Season 3 of the hit series picks up immediately after the shocking events of Season 2 and fans are in for a storm of deceit, ambition, and political chaos. After the tragic death of President Rayburn (Michael McKean), the White House faces its most turbulent transition yet. Vice President Grace Penn (Allison Janney), a leader described as “a terribly flawed woman,” steps into the presidency, bringing her own complicated agenda to the forefront. But things are far from stable.

Ambassador Kate Wyler (Keri Russell) has made some dangerous accusations. She claimed that Penn was behind a terrorist plot while also admitting that she has her sights set on the vice presidency. To make matters worse, her husband Hal (Rufus Sewell) may have played an unexpected role in the president’s demise. The new season throws Kate into a moral and political minefield. Despite her deep reluctance, Hal continues pushing her toward higher office, setting off a sequence of power plays and betrayals that could change their lives forever.

As Kate steps into a role she never imagined, she’s forced to manage newfound authority and the isolation that comes with it. Series creator and showrunner Debora Cahn teased what lies ahead, telling Netflix Tudum that Season 3 “flips the chessboard.” She added cryptically, “In Season 3, Kate lives the particular nightmare that is getting what you want.” The statement alone hints that the season will dive deeper into the emotional and psychological costs of ambition. Fans won’t have to wait long to witness the political fallout.

According to USA Today, ‘The Diplomat’ Season 3 officially premieres on Netflix on October 16 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT, with all eight episodes dropping at once. The episode count matches the first season, suggesting a full-circle storytelling approach after the shorter, six-episode second season. Since premiering in April 2023, ‘The Diplomat’ has earned praise for its sharp writing, intricate plotting, and standout performances. The upcoming season is expected to continue bringing espionage with personal drama, as global diplomacy collides with private ambition and loyalty.

The ensemble cast remains one of the show’s strongest assets. Returning for Season 3 are Keri Russell as Kate Wyler, Rufus Sewell as Hal Wyler, David Gyasi as Austin Dennison, Ali Ahn as Eidra Park, Ato Essandoh as Stuart Hayford, Allison Janney as Grace Penn, and Rory Kinnear as Nicol Trowbridge. Joining the powerhouse lineup this season is ‘The West Wing’ alum Bradley Whitford, who plays Todd Penn, the husband of newly sworn-in President Grace Penn. Viewers can stream Seasons 1 and 2 on Netflix and brace themselves for a new chapter of lies, love, and leadership when ‘The Diplomat’ Season 3 premieres on October 16.