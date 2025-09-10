‘Shark Tank’ judges caught off guard as former ‘SNL’ star tries to sell socks in a season full of twists

Pete Davidson is all set to appear on ‘Shark Tank’ Season 17 premiere and he's looking for a big payday

After his successful run on ‘Saturday Night Live’, Pete Davidson is entering ‘Shark Tank’. In a clip from ABC's upcoming season, shared by People, the comedian and actor is seen pitching for DoubleSoul, a company with which he is associated as creative director. The first look video of 'Shark Tank' Season 17 shows the ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ actor entering the tank, alongside DoubleSoul founder Ben Rosenbaum. The surprise appearance has built anticipation among fans who are eagerly waiting for the new 'Shar Tank' season to drop.

Davidson's new role as an entrepreneur surprised the Sharks, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, and Kevin O’Leary, too, who exclaimed, "No way!" before sharing a laugh with him. Guest Sharks Kendra Scott and Rashaun Williams are also present in the 'Shark Tank' Season 17 first look shared by People. “How’s it going?” Davidson asks the Sharks as Rosenbaum begins their pitch. “Hey, Sharks. I'm Ben from New York,” he says, and Davidson adds, “Hi, I'm Pete, and we are seeking 500 grand for 4% for our company, DoubleSoul.” The company, as per its website, specializes in socks that are "ultra cushioned, super breathable, and made from a recycled blend that's softer than butter."

“You know, you usually get socks in Foot Locker,” Davidson begins his pitch, adding, “There's that big bin. You get a 20-pack. They're kind of lifeless.” Rosenbaum describes their socks as "the best of both worlds. "This isn't an athletic sock, it's not a novelty sock. We took the best of both worlds and created the perfect everyday sock,” he says. "Yeah, I get sent a lot of c**p, and I usually give it to my cousins. I got sent DoubleSoul a couple of years ago, and I had to meet the team, and I wanted to be involved immediately," Davidson adds, inviting more laughter from the judges.

Notably, DoubleSoul is not Davidson's first business venture. As per Last Night On, the 31-year-old comedian had previously bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry with fellow ‘SNL’ star, Colin Jost. Together, they had plans to turn it into an entertainment hub, hosting comedy stints. They also had plans to turn it into a theater, a restaurant, and a hotel. However, not much of it has materialized yet, and the ferry has mostly served as a hub for comedy stints. "Initially, they were going to turn it into scrap, and me and Colin were like, 'That sucks. We rode that ferry.' And so we were like, 'We should bid on it. At least try," the actor told Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’.

"A lot of people joke about it, but we have a really extensive plan, and we're a lot closer than people seem to think," Davidson added. "It's like four or five floors, and on each floor we're going to do something interesting. A hotel up top. Movie theater, an entertainment theater, some little shopping kiosks." Davidson and Jost aren't the only ones who invested in the ferry. 'The Stand' comedy club owner Paul Italia and architect Ron Castellano also pitched in with their investments. When it comes to DoubleSocks, however, it is still unclear whether the actor will secure a deal from the Sharks, and the mystery is expected to remain till ‘Shark Tank’ Season 17 premieres on September 24.