Kevin O’Leary blasts ‘Shark Tank’ contestant after he fails to prove his brain-stimulating headband works

'Shark Tank' pitch goes wrong when entrepreneurs make investors wear their unproven brain-stimulating headband

Nothing can get Kevin O’Leary more riled up than a bizarre ‘Shark Tank’ pitch. Ken Davidov and Allyson Davidov came seeking investment in their company, LIFTiD Neurostimulation. It’s an electronic headband that allegedly increases focus and productivity by providing brain stimulation. Unfortunately, the product, which claims to affect brain activity, had no scientific data to back it up. However, it certainly gave viewers a spectacle as investors dissected the product and strongly criticized the founders. The entrepreneurs argued that people have become more reliant on caffeine to boost productivity, which could lead to increased heart rate. LIFTiD apparently claims to achieve similar effects externally, without causing side effects on the human body.

The product “utilizes a process called transcranial direct current stimulation, or TDCS,” Ken revealed. “Our device uses a mild electric current that passes through two electrodes placed on the upper forehead area known as the frontal lobe, a part of the brain that, when stimulated, has been shown to increase focus, attention, and memory,” he explained. It seemed like a promising product at first; the founders even made the investors try on the products. However, it was all downhill from there. “This is freaking me out,” Lori Greiner said while wearing the headband. After pressing a button, the judges felt prickly and tingling sensations on their foreheads. “I feel like I’m being shocked,” Mark Cuban said

“I don’t feel the same stimulus like with a coffee,” Robert Herjavec pointed out. The claims were lofty, but there was no scientific evidence to support them. At one point, Cuban read a long precautionary list that stated situations in which an individual shouldn’t use the product, including minor cuts, open pimples, skin allergies, and more. “It has no medical benefit and is not intended to protect or treat any medical conditions,” the caution note read. Cuban questioned the whole point of the product if it didn’t have medical benefits. Ken was all talk, explaining the science behind the product without any proof, and it bothered the investors. At one point, he didn’t let the Sharks interrupt and continued talking over them.

“Ken, you came on ‘Shark Tank’ for an investment, but you won’t let the investors talk,” O’Leary snapped. “I accept the fact that you're a great salesman because you were telling me that, but I can't justify the great salesman with the absolutely horrific presentation you did today,” Herjavec added. “You did nothing but come out here and talk,” he added. “I have a headache,” O’Leary said. “You're now in the lexicon of the craziest pitches ever on ‘Shark Tank,’” he added before opting out of the deal. The entrepreneurial couple walked out empty-handed but said, on camera, that the Sharks would “regret” not investing.

Cut to where the company stands now. As per Looper, the products were available on 2 e-commerce stores until last year. Now the company’s website says LIFTiD devices are out of stock because it is “doing a full redesign and repackaging for this popular tDCS headset.” We are not sure of the next in-stock date,” as per the website. Although the product is considered one of the strangest in the show’s history, Ken Davidov was surprisingly grateful for his experience. "'Shark Tank' was an amazing experience. While we may not have gotten any bites from the sharks, we can't express how thankful we are to have had the opportunity to bring LIFTiD and tDCS to the masses on a national stage,” he said in a PR statement, as per the outlet.